ONGC Q1 results: Oil and gas major tops first-quarter profit estimates on strong fuel demand

ONGC reported a standalone profit of 89.38 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) for the three months to June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 85.85 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

Reuters
Published5 Aug 2024, 09:03 PM IST
ONGC results: Oil and gas major beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday.
ONGC results: Oil and gas major beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday.(HT_PRINT)

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday, bolstered by strong domestic fuel demand and higher price realisation.

India's fuel consumption largely rose from year-ago periods in the quarter, data from the oil ministry showed, helped by strong industrial activity. The country is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Strength in the power sector, solid economic growth and higher jet fuel consumption helped demand, Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA, said earlier this year.

ONGC reported a standalone profit of 89.38 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) for the three months to June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 85.85 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

The company's standalone earnings exclude profit from joint ventures, refining and marketing and profit from outside India operations.

ONGC's crude oil price realisation, or the price at which it sells the product, grew 8.8% to $83.05 per barrel, compared with $76.36 per barrel a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose 4% to 352.66 billion rupees.

However, the company's profit still fell 15%, which analysts attributed to the government's windfall tax on petroleum crude - a tax levied on specific industries when they gain a sudden boost in their profits.

ONGC's expenses swelled 19% to 253.71 billion rupees, led by an 18% rise in depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment costs.

Shares of ONGC closed 6% lower on Monday amid a broader market sell-off.

Peer Oil India is expected to report quarterly results later this week.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 09:03 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsONGC Q1 results: Oil and gas major tops first-quarter profit estimates on strong fuel demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue