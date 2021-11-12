Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ONGC Q2 profit zooms 565%, declares interim dividend of 5.5

ONGC Q2 profit zooms 565%, declares interim dividend of 5.5

On Friday, ONGC shares were trading 0.85% higher to settle at 154.80 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:24 PM IST Livemint

  • ONGC Q2 results: Revenue from operations surged 44% to 24,353 for the quarter under review as against 16,917 crore in the same period last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd's (ONGC) standalone net profit for the September quarter soared 565% to 18,347 crore. It was 2,758 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd's (ONGC) standalone net profit for the September quarter soared 565% to 18,347 crore. It was 2,758 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations surged 44% to 24,353 for the quarter under review as against 16,917 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations surged 44% to 24,353 for the quarter under review as against 16,917 crore in the same period last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company's Board has also declared an interim dividend of 5.50 per share.

During the quarter, the company said it has decided to opt for lower tax regime with effect from FY21. Accordingly, ONGC has recognized provision for tax expenses and re-measured its net deferred tax liabilities.

The net impact due to availing the option has resulted in decrease in deferred tax by 8,541 crore and decrease in current tax by 1,304 crore.

ONGC said the production of crude oil and gas has declined during current year mainly due to restrictive conditions created by cyclone Tauktae and due to Covid impact.

"Further delay in mobilization of MOPU Sagar Samrat to WO-16 Cluster project impacted production from this field," it said.

On Friday, ONGC shares were trading 0.85% higher to settle at 154.80 apiece on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!