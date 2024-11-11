ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 25% YoY to ₹10,272.5 crore; interim dividend of ₹6 per share declared

ONGC Q2 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 11. The company recorded a 25 per cent fall in net profit to ₹10,272.5 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹13,703.38 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated statements, according to the BSE filing on Monday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd shares closed 2.08 per cent lower at ₹256.90 after Monday's market session, compared to ₹262.35 at the previous market close. The company declared its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Monday.

Dividend Issue The Board of Directors of the oil refining giant also decided to issue an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 per share, according to the company filing.

The company has also set Wednesday, November 20 as the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend issue.