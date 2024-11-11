Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 25% YoY to 10,272.5 crore; interim dividend of 6 per share declared

ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 25% YoY to ₹10,272.5 crore; interim dividend of ₹6 per share declared

Anubhav Mukherjee

ONGC Q2 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation recorded a 25 per cent fall in net profit to 10,272.5 crore for the July to September quarter results compared year-on-year. The company also declared an interim dividend of 6 per share. 

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, November 11.

ONGC Q2 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 11. The company recorded a 25 per cent fall in net profit to 10,272.5 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 13,703.38 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated statements, according to the BSE filing on Monday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd shares closed 2.08 per cent lower at 256.90 after Monday's market session, compared to 262.35 at the previous market close. The company declared its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Monday.

Dividend Issue

The Board of Directors of the oil refining giant also decided to issue an interim dividend of 6 per equity share of the face value of 5 per share, according to the company filing.

The company has also set Wednesday, November 20 as the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend issue.

“The Board of Directors has declared 1st Interim dividend at the rate 6 per equity share of face value of 5/- each i.e. @120% for the Financial Year 2024-25. As informed vide letter dated 06.11.2024, Wednesday, the 20th November, 2024 has been fixed as “Record Date" for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of 1st Interim Dividend," said the company in a BSE filing on Monday.

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
