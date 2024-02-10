ONGC Q3 Results: Net profit drops 10% to ₹10,356 crore, revenue down 2% YoY; dividend declared
ONGC Q3 Results: The state-run petroleum giant's revenue from operations during the third quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,65,569 crore, registering a decline of 2.2 per cent, compared to ₹1,69,213 crore in the year-ago period.
ONGC Q3 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a decline of around 10 per cent to ₹10,356 crore, compared to ₹11,489 crore in the year-ago period.
