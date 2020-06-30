Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss on impairment loss
ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss on impairment loss (Photo: Reuters)

ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss on impairment loss

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST PTI

  • ONGC reported a 3,098 cr loss in the January-March quarter, profit of 4,240 cr in the same period last year
  • Crude oil production was marginally lower at 5.82 mt in January-March as compared to 5.9 mt in the previous fiscal, Natural gas output fell to 6.04 bcm from 6.56 bcm in January-March 2019

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on the slump in oil and gas prices.

India's top oil and gas producer reported a 3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of 4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Company Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said ONGC booked an impairment loss of 4,899 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, reflecting valuation of the firm's assets after fall in crude oil prices.

But if not for the impairment, the company would have booked a profit.

An impairment loss is a recognised reduction in the carrying amount of an asset that is triggered by a decline in its fair value.

The same reason also led to the company seeing FY20 net profit halved to 13,445 crore from 26,765 crore a year back.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to 21,456 crore from 26,759 crore a year earlier.

Crude oil production was marginally lower at 5.82 million tonnes in January-March as compared to 5.9 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

Natural gas output fell to 6.04 billion cubic meters from 6.56 bcm in January-March 2019 after demand fell due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Shanker said the company's overseas arm ONGC Videsh Ltd too saw its net profit for FY20 fall to 454 crore from 1,682 crore after it also took an impairment loss of around 3,000 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated