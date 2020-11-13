ONGC's Q2 standalone net profit falls 55% to 2,878 cr

Oil major ONGC on Friday reported 55% decline in standalone net profit at ₹2,878 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as coronavirus pandemic impacted its earnings from oil and gas. The oil PSU reported net profit of ₹6,336 crore in year-ago period.

The standalone revenue from operations fell 31% to ₹16,917 crore as against ₹24,493 crore in September 2019.

On Friday, ONGC's scrip on NSE closed 0.5% higher at ₹71.95.





