Home >Companies >Company Results >ONGC's Q2 standalone net profit falls 55% to 2,878 cr
On Friday, ONGC's scrip on NSE closed 0.5% higher at 71.95

ONGC's Q2 standalone net profit falls 55% to 2,878 cr

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The standalone revenue from operations fell 31% to 16,917 cr

Oil major ONGC on Friday reported 55% decline in standalone net profit at 2,878 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as coronavirus pandemic impacted its earnings from oil and gas. The oil PSU reported net profit of 6,336 crore in year-ago period.

The standalone revenue from operations fell 31% to 16,917 crore as against 24,493 crore in September 2019.

On Friday, ONGC's scrip on NSE closed 0.5% higher at 71.95.

