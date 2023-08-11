ONGC's Q1 net profit more than doubles to 17,383 crore

The company statement further said that to counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, ONGC is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well drilling activities. "The current decline in production is temporary and the same will be compensated in upcoming quarters with commencement of additional production from new projects; especially by crude oil production commencement from KG 98/2 in Q3 2023-24," it said.