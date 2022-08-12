ONGC’s Q1 net profit rises over 3-fold to 15,206 cr

During the quarter under review, ONGC declared two onland discoveries in its operated acreages. Out of these, one is a new prospect (Kankpul-1 in NELP-VII JV block WB-ONN-2005/4) in West Bengal and the other is new pool (Mandapetta-60 in KG Onland) in Andhra Pradesh.

