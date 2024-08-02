Onmobile Global Q1 results : loss at ₹15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live : Onmobile Global declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.9% & the loss came at ₹15.32cr.

It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of ₹9.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 0.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70611.11% q-o-q & decreased by 249.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 229.41% Y-o-Y.

Onmobile Global has delivered 0.24% return in the last 1 week, -25.72% return in last 6 months and -23.01% YTD return.

Currently the Onmobile Global has a market cap of ₹941.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹128.4 & ₹59.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.5 122.68 +0.66% 137.06 -9.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.08 47.71 +7.05% 51.16 -0.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.03 2.67 +200.86% 2.87 +179.7% Total Operating Expense 136.19 122.66 +11.03% 128.58 +5.92% Operating Income -12.69 0.02 -70611.11% 8.49 -249.53% Net Income Before Taxes -13.76 1.7 -908.99% 12.12 -213.56% Net Income -15.32 -0.59 -2491.37% 9.82 -255.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.2 -0.07 -1619.26% 0.93 -229.41%