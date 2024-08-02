Onmobile Global Q1 results : loss at ₹15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Onmobile Global Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY & loss at 15.32Cr

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live
Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live : Onmobile Global declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.9% & the loss came at 15.32cr.

It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of 9.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 0.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70611.11% q-o-q & decreased by 249.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 229.41% Y-o-Y.

Onmobile Global has delivered 0.24% return in the last 1 week, -25.72% return in last 6 months and -23.01% YTD return.

Currently the Onmobile Global has a market cap of 941.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 128.4 & 59.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.5122.68+0.66%137.06-9.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.0847.71+7.05%51.16-0.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.032.67+200.86%2.87+179.7%
Total Operating Expense136.19122.66+11.03%128.58+5.92%
Operating Income-12.690.02-70611.11%8.49-249.53%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.761.7-908.99%12.12-213.56%
Net Income-15.32-0.59-2491.37%9.82-255.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.2-0.07-1619.26%0.93-229.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-15.32Cr
₹123.5Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsOnmobile Global Q1 results : loss at ₹15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.70
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.35 (-2.67%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.25
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.9 (-1.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.40
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.35 (-1.31%)

    Tata Motors

    1,103.05
    11:14 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -41.55 (-3.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue