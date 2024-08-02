Onmobile Global Q1 results : loss at ₹15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live : Onmobile Global declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.9% & the loss came at ₹15.32cr.
It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of ₹9.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 0.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70611.11% q-o-q & decreased by 249.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 229.41% Y-o-Y.
Onmobile Global has delivered 0.24% return in the last 1 week, -25.72% return in last 6 months and -23.01% YTD return.
Currently the Onmobile Global has a market cap of ₹941.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹128.4 & ₹59.55 respectively.
Onmobile Global Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.5
|122.68
|+0.66%
|137.06
|-9.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.08
|47.71
|+7.05%
|51.16
|-0.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.03
|2.67
|+200.86%
|2.87
|+179.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|136.19
|122.66
|+11.03%
|128.58
|+5.92%
|Operating Income
|-12.69
|0.02
|-70611.11%
|8.49
|-249.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.76
|1.7
|-908.99%
|12.12
|-213.56%
|Net Income
|-15.32
|-0.59
|-2491.37%
|9.82
|-255.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.2
|-0.07
|-1619.26%
|0.93
|-229.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-15.32Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹123.5Cr
