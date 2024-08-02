Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Onmobile Global Q1 results : loss at 15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Livemint

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live : Onmobile Global declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.9% & the loss came at 15.32cr.

It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of 9.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 0.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70611.11% q-o-q & decreased by 249.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 229.41% Y-o-Y.

Onmobile Global has delivered 0.24% return in the last 1 week, -25.72% return in last 6 months and -23.01% YTD return.

Currently the Onmobile Global has a market cap of 941.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 128.4 & 59.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.5122.68+0.66%137.06-9.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.0847.71+7.05%51.16-0.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.032.67+200.86%2.87+179.7%
Total Operating Expense136.19122.66+11.03%128.58+5.92%
Operating Income-12.690.02-70611.11%8.49-249.53%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.761.7-908.99%12.12-213.56%
Net Income-15.32-0.59-2491.37%9.82-255.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.2-0.07-1619.26%0.93-229.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-15.32Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹123.5Cr

