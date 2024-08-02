Onmobile Global Q1 results : loss at ₹15.32Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY

Onmobile Global Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY & loss at ₹ 15.32Cr

Onmobile Global Q1 Results Live : Onmobile Global declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.9% & the loss came at ₹15.32cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of ₹9.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 0.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70611.11% q-o-q & decreased by 249.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.2 for Q1 which decreased by 229.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Onmobile Global has delivered 0.24% return in the last 1 week, -25.72% return in last 6 months and -23.01% YTD return.

Currently the Onmobile Global has a market cap of ₹941.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹128.4 & ₹59.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.5 122.68 +0.66% 137.06 -9.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.08 47.71 +7.05% 51.16 -0.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.03 2.67 +200.86% 2.87 +179.7% Total Operating Expense 136.19 122.66 +11.03% 128.58 +5.92% Operating Income -12.69 0.02 -70611.11% 8.49 -249.53% Net Income Before Taxes -13.76 1.7 -908.99% 12.12 -213.56% Net Income -15.32 -0.59 -2491.37% 9.82 -255.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.2 -0.07 -1619.26% 0.93 -229.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-15.32Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹123.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}