Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.53% YoY

Onmobile Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.53% & the loss came at ₹2.52cr. It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of ₹4.06cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 41.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 152.38% q-o-q & decreased by 1524.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 162.56% Y-o-Y.
Onmobile Global has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 5.87% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.
Currently, Onmobile Global has a market cap of ₹1159.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹128.4 & ₹55.55 respectively.
Onmobile Global Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|119.73
|133.77
|-10.5%
|130.88
|-8.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.16
|48.07
|-1.9%
|33.32
|+41.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.86
|-1.82%
|2.66
|+5.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|122.38
|128.71
|-4.92%
|131.05
|-6.62%
|Operating Income
|-2.65
|5.05
|-152.38%
|-0.16
|-1524.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.51
|12.19
|-95.8%
|7.05
|-92.74%
|Net Income
|-2.52
|8.52
|-129.64%
|4.06
|-162.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.24
|0.8
|-129.72%
|0.38
|-162.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹119.73Cr
