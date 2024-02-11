Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.53% YoY

Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.53% YoY

Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 8.53% YoY & loss at 2.52Cr

Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 Results Live

Onmobile Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.53% & the loss came at 2.52cr. It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of 4.06cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 41.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 152.38% q-o-q & decreased by 1524.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 162.56% Y-o-Y.

Onmobile Global has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 5.87% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.

Currently, Onmobile Global has a market cap of 1159.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 128.4 & 55.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue119.73133.77-10.5%130.88-8.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.1648.07-1.9%33.32+41.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.86-1.82%2.66+5.52%
Total Operating Expense122.38128.71-4.92%131.05-6.62%
Operating Income-2.655.05-152.38%-0.16-1524.54%
Net Income Before Taxes0.5112.19-95.8%7.05-92.74%
Net Income-2.528.52-129.64%4.06-162.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.240.8-129.72%0.38-162.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹119.73Cr

