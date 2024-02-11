Onmobile Global Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.53% YoY

Onmobile Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.53% & the loss came at ₹2.52cr. It is noteworthy that Onmobile Global had declared profit of ₹4.06cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 41.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 152.38% q-o-q & decreased by 1524.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 162.56% Y-o-Y.

Onmobile Global has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 5.87% return in the last 6 months, and 1.91% YTD return.

Currently, Onmobile Global has a market cap of ₹1159.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹128.4 & ₹55.55 respectively.

Onmobile Global Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 119.73 133.77 -10.5% 130.88 -8.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.16 48.07 -1.9% 33.32 +41.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.86 -1.82% 2.66 +5.52% Total Operating Expense 122.38 128.71 -4.92% 131.05 -6.62% Operating Income -2.65 5.05 -152.38% -0.16 -1524.54% Net Income Before Taxes 0.51 12.19 -95.8% 7.05 -92.74% Net Income -2.52 8.52 -129.64% 4.06 -162.21% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.24 0.8 -129.72% 0.38 -162.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹119.73Cr

