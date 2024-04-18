Ontic Finserve Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.11Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Ontic Finserve declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹0.11cr. It is noteworthy that Ontic Finserve had declared profit of ₹0.04cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.32% q-o-q & decreased by 80.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 92.73% q-o-q & decreased by 480.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 338.11% Y-o-Y.

Ontic Finserve Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0.41 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 +26.32% 0.07 -80.01% Total Operating Expense 0.19 2.67 -92.73% 0.45 -56.48% Operating Income -0.19 -2.67 +92.73% -0.03 -480.21% Net Income Before Taxes -0.11 -2.63 +95.94% 0.06 -276.48% Net Income -0.11 -2.63 +95.94% 0.04 -338.11% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.12 -2.92 +95.94% 0.05 -338.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.11Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

