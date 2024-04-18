Ontic Finserve Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.11Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Ontic Finserve declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹0.11cr. It is noteworthy that Ontic Finserve had declared profit of ₹0.04cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.32% q-o-q & decreased by 80.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 92.73% q-o-q & decreased by 480.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 338.11% Y-o-Y.
Ontic Finserve Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.41
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|+26.32%
|0.07
|-80.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.19
|2.67
|-92.73%
|0.45
|-56.48%
|Operating Income
|-0.19
|-2.67
|+92.73%
|-0.03
|-480.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.11
|-2.63
|+95.94%
|0.06
|-276.48%
|Net Income
|-0.11
|-2.63
|+95.94%
|0.04
|-338.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.12
|-2.92
|+95.94%
|0.05
|-338.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!