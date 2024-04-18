Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ontic Finserve Q4 FY24 results : loss at 0.11Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Livemint

Ontic Finserve declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at 0.11cr. It is noteworthy that Ontic Finserve had declared profit of 0.04cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.32% q-o-q & decreased by 80.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 92.73% q-o-q & decreased by 480.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.12 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 338.11% Y-o-Y.

Ontic Finserve Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0.41-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01+26.32%0.07-80.01%
Total Operating Expense0.192.67-92.73%0.45-56.48%
Operating Income-0.19-2.67+92.73%-0.03-480.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.11-2.63+95.94%0.06-276.48%
Net Income-0.11-2.63+95.94%0.04-338.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.12-2.92+95.94%0.05-338.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

