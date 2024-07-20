Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.86% YOY

Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : Onward Technologies declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.69% & the profit decreased by 34.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit increased by 6.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 0.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.11% q-o-q & decreased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.09 for Q1 which decreased by 35.22% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies has delivered 14.08% return in the last 1 week, -23.73% return in last 6 months and -24.02% YTD return.

Currently the Onward Technologies has a market cap of ₹1073.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹740 & ₹334.3 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Onward Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117.6 118.44 -0.71% 119.62 -1.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.22 91.4 -2.38% 89.81 -0.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.32 3.12 +6.49% 3.26 +1.9% Total Operating Expense 109.23 111.91 -2.4% 108.41 +0.75% Operating Income 8.37 6.53 +28.11% 11.21 -25.34% Net Income Before Taxes 9.68 9.01 +7.51% 13.5 -28.27% Net Income 7.09 6.68 +6.08% 10.88 -34.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.09 2.91 +6.19% 4.77 -35.22%