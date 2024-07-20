Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.86% YOY

Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : Onward Technologies declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.69% & the profit decreased by 34.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit increased by 6.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 0.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.11% q-o-q & decreased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.09 for Q1 which decreased by 35.22% Y-o-Y.
Onward Technologies has delivered 14.08% return in the last 1 week, -23.73% return in last 6 months and -24.02% YTD return.
Currently the Onward Technologies has a market cap of ₹1073.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹740 & ₹334.3 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Onward Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|117.6
|118.44
|-0.71%
|119.62
|-1.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.22
|91.4
|-2.38%
|89.81
|-0.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.32
|3.12
|+6.49%
|3.26
|+1.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.23
|111.91
|-2.4%
|108.41
|+0.75%
|Operating Income
|8.37
|6.53
|+28.11%
|11.21
|-25.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.68
|9.01
|+7.51%
|13.5
|-28.27%
|Net Income
|7.09
|6.68
|+6.08%
|10.88
|-34.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.09
|2.91
|+6.19%
|4.77
|-35.22%