Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 34.86% YOY

Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.69% YoY & profit decreased by 34.86% YoY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Onward Technologies Q1 Results Live : Onward Technologies declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.69% & the profit decreased by 34.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.71% and the profit increased by 6.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 0.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.11% q-o-q & decreased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.09 for Q1 which decreased by 35.22% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies has delivered 14.08% return in the last 1 week, -23.73% return in last 6 months and -24.02% YTD return.

Currently the Onward Technologies has a market cap of 1073.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 740 & 334.3 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Onward Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue117.6118.44-0.71%119.62-1.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.2291.4-2.38%89.81-0.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.323.12+6.49%3.26+1.9%
Total Operating Expense109.23111.91-2.4%108.41+0.75%
Operating Income8.376.53+28.11%11.21-25.34%
Net Income Before Taxes9.689.01+7.51%13.5-28.27%
Net Income7.096.68+6.08%10.88-34.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.092.91+6.19%4.77-35.22%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.09Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>117.6Cr
