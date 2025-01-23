Onward Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Onward Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 11.05% YoY. Profit at ₹6.04 crore and revenue at ₹123.39 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.28% and the profit increased by 70.62%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.13% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 71.21% q-o-q & increased by 31.18% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹2.63 for Q3 which decreased by 11.15% Y-o-Y.
Onward Technologies has delivered 0.99% return in the last 1 week, -34.94% return in last 6 months and -4.73% YTD return.
Currently, the Onward Technologies has a market cap of ₹680.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.5 & ₹291.15 respectively.
Onward Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.39
|123.04
|+0.28%
|114.09
|+8.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|94.91
|97.98
|-3.13%
|89.58
|+5.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.3
|3.33
|-0.9%
|3.31
|-0.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|115.48
|118.42
|-2.48%
|108.05
|+6.88%
|Operating Income
|7.91
|4.62
|+71.21%
|6.03
|+31.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.45
|5.6
|+50.89%
|9.83
|-14.04%
|Net Income
|6.04
|3.54
|+70.62%
|6.79
|-11.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.63
|1.54
|+70.78%
|2.96
|-11.15%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.