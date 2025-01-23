Onward Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Onward Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 11.05% YoY. Profit at ₹6.04 crore and revenue at ₹123.39 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.28% and the profit increased by 70.62%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.13% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 71.21% q-o-q & increased by 31.18% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹2.63 for Q3 which decreased by 11.15% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies has delivered 0.99% return in the last 1 week, -34.94% return in last 6 months and -4.73% YTD return.

Currently, the Onward Technologies has a market cap of ₹680.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.5 & ₹291.15 respectively.

Onward Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.39 123.04 +0.28% 114.09 +8.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 94.91 97.98 -3.13% 89.58 +5.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.3 3.33 -0.9% 3.31 -0.3% Total Operating Expense 115.48 118.42 -2.48% 108.05 +6.88% Operating Income 7.91 4.62 +71.21% 6.03 +31.18% Net Income Before Taxes 8.45 5.6 +50.89% 9.83 -14.04% Net Income 6.04 3.54 +70.62% 6.79 -11.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.63 1.54 +70.78% 2.96 -11.15%