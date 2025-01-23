Onward Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 11.05% YOY, profit at ₹6.04 crore and revenue at ₹123.39 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Onward Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Onward Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Onward Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.15% & the profit decreased by 11.05% YoY. Profit at 6.04 crore and revenue at 123.39 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.28% and the profit increased by 70.62%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.13% q-o-q & increased by 5.95% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 71.21% q-o-q & increased by 31.18% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 2.63 for Q3 which decreased by 11.15% Y-o-Y.

Onward Technologies has delivered 0.99% return in the last 1 week, -34.94% return in last 6 months and -4.73% YTD return.

Currently, the Onward Technologies has a market cap of 680.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 615.5 & 291.15 respectively.

Onward Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.39123.04+0.28%114.09+8.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total94.9197.98-3.13%89.58+5.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.33.33-0.9%3.31-0.3%
Total Operating Expense115.48118.42-2.48%108.05+6.88%
Operating Income7.914.62+71.21%6.03+31.18%
Net Income Before Taxes8.455.6+50.89%9.83-14.04%
Net Income6.043.54+70.62%6.79-11.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.631.54+70.78%2.96-11.15%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.04Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹123.39Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
