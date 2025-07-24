OPmobility earnings improve in H1 thanks to cost cutting measures

(Refiles to clarify in lead paragraph that OPmobility is a car parts supplier, not a car supplier; removes extraneous duplicated words from CEO quote in paragraph 3.)

By Mathias de Rozario

July 24 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier OPmobility reported a rise in its operating earnings for the first half of 2025, boosted by the implementation of its cost-cutting measures.

The group's operating margin came in at 260 million euros ($305 million) for the first half of the year, up from 234 million euros a year ago.

"After the tariffs' announcement at the end of the first quarter, we accelerated our cost-cutting measures ... enabling us to offset the effects on the market and the costs incurred by these tariffs," CEO Laurent Favre said in a call with journalists.

The company reduced administrative costs in the first half by 7.7% year-on-year and structural costs in its plants by between 8% and 9%, he added.

The group also posted a 0.4% rise in its first-half revenue to 5.96 million euros, outperforming regional automotive production in Europe and Asia, according to the S&P Global Mobility forecasts published in July 2025.

The group however underperformed the market in North America.

"This is clearly linked to the fact that there have been production stoppages in Mexico and Canada, particularly by some of our customers such as Stellantis, for whom we work," Favre added.

OPmobility, which supplies the three leading U.S. carmakers, General Motors, Stellantis and Ford, noted the tariff impacts on production volumes remain relatively limited for the company at this stage, thanks to its locations in close proximity to its customers' sites.

Favre also said, in the context of companies including Stellantis discontinuing their hydrogen programme, that others like BMW continue to bet on the technology.

"So we'll continue to gain market share at the same pace as the market, without giving priority to individual mobility. I don't know what will happen in 10 years' time, but by giving priority to trucks, commercial vehicles," Favre said.