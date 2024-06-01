Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.59% YOY

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : Optiemus Infracom declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 43.94% & the profit increased by 39.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.74% and the profit increased by 34.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.94% q-o-q & increased by 42.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 61.26% q-o-q & increased by 18.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.82 for Q4, which increased by 40.08% Y-o-Y.
Optiemus Infracom has delivered -1.93% return in the last 1 week, -14.83% return in the last 6 months, and -14.05% YTD return.
Currently, Optiemus Infracom has a market cap of ₹2290.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹381.45 & ₹201.95 respectively.
Optiemus Infracom Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|490.1
|481.7
|+1.74%
|340.5
|+43.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.03
|20.54
|-21.94%
|11.27
|+42.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.65
|4.03
|+40.39%
|3.73
|+51.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|455.12
|460.01
|-1.06%
|311.06
|+46.31%
|Operating Income
|34.98
|21.69
|+61.26%
|29.44
|+18.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.77
|19.1
|+87.23%
|23.71
|+50.84%
|Net Income
|24.04
|17.93
|+34.11%
|17.22
|+39.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.82
|2.07
|+36.23%
|2.01
|+40.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹490.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!