Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.59% YOY

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.59% YOY

Livemint

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 43.94% YoY & profit increased by 39.59% YoY

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : Optiemus Infracom declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 43.94% & the profit increased by 39.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.74% and the profit increased by 34.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.94% q-o-q & increased by 42.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 61.26% q-o-q & increased by 18.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.82 for Q4, which increased by 40.08% Y-o-Y.

Optiemus Infracom has delivered -1.93% return in the last 1 week, -14.83% return in the last 6 months, and -14.05% YTD return.

Currently, Optiemus Infracom has a market cap of 2290.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 381.45 & 201.95 respectively.

Optiemus Infracom Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue490.1481.7+1.74%340.5+43.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.0320.54-21.94%11.27+42.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.654.03+40.39%3.73+51.58%
Total Operating Expense455.12460.01-1.06%311.06+46.31%
Operating Income34.9821.69+61.26%29.44+18.82%
Net Income Before Taxes35.7719.1+87.23%23.71+50.84%
Net Income24.0417.93+34.11%17.22+39.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.822.07+36.23%2.01+40.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹490.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.