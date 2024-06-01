Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.59% YOY

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 43.94% YoY & profit increased by 39.59% YoY

Optiemus Infracom Q4 Results Live : Optiemus Infracom declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 43.94% & the profit increased by 39.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.74% and the profit increased by 34.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.94% q-o-q & increased by 42.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 61.26% q-o-q & increased by 18.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.82 for Q4, which increased by 40.08% Y-o-Y.

Optiemus Infracom has delivered -1.93% return in the last 1 week, -14.83% return in the last 6 months, and -14.05% YTD return.

Currently, Optiemus Infracom has a market cap of ₹2290.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹381.45 & ₹201.95 respectively.

Optiemus Infracom Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 490.1 481.7 +1.74% 340.5 +43.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.03 20.54 -21.94% 11.27 +42.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.65 4.03 +40.39% 3.73 +51.58% Total Operating Expense 455.12 460.01 -1.06% 311.06 +46.31% Operating Income 34.98 21.69 +61.26% 29.44 +18.82% Net Income Before Taxes 35.77 19.1 +87.23% 23.71 +50.84% Net Income 24.04 17.93 +34.11% 17.22 +39.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.82 2.07 +36.23% 2.01 +40.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹490.1Cr

