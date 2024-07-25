Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.1% YOY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 19.08% and a profit increase of 23.1% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 6.03% growth in revenue and a 10.1% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.37% increase q-o-q and an 8.08% increase Y-o-Y.

Operating income rose by 15.77% q-o-q and 37.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 70.69, marking a 22.58% Y-o-Y increase.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered returns of 0.14% in the last week, 68.25% in the last 6 months, and 163.68% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 96325.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 11395.95 & 3779.25 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1741.41642.44+6.03%1462.42+19.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total852.3849.15+0.37%788.55+8.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.517.76-1.45%18.48-5.32%
Total Operating Expense911.8925.86-1.52%859.42+6.1%
Operating Income829.6716.58+15.77%603+37.58%
Net Income Before Taxes872.9785.24+11.16%706.75+23.51%
Net Income616.7560.12+10.1%500.98+23.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS70.6964.24+10.04%57.67+22.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
    • Employment Type

