Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.1% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 19.08% and a profit increase of 23.1% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 6.03% growth in revenue and a 10.1% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.37% increase q-o-q and an 8.08% increase Y-o-Y.

Operating income rose by 15.77% q-o-q and 37.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹70.69, marking a 22.58% Y-o-Y increase.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered returns of 0.14% in the last week, 68.25% in the last 6 months, and 163.68% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹96325.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹11395.95 & ₹3779.25 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1741.4 1642.44 +6.03% 1462.42 +19.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 852.3 849.15 +0.37% 788.55 +8.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.5 17.76 -1.45% 18.48 -5.32% Total Operating Expense 911.8 925.86 -1.52% 859.42 +6.1% Operating Income 829.6 716.58 +15.77% 603 +37.58% Net Income Before Taxes 872.9 785.24 +11.16% 706.75 +23.51% Net Income 616.7 560.12 +10.1% 500.98 +23.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 70.69 64.24 +10.04% 57.67 +22.58%