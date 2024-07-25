Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.1% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q1 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 19.08% and a profit increase of 23.1% YoY.
Quarterly comparison shows a 6.03% growth in revenue and a 10.1% increase in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.37% increase q-o-q and an 8.08% increase Y-o-Y.
Operating income rose by 15.77% q-o-q and 37.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹70.69, marking a 22.58% Y-o-Y increase.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered returns of 0.14% in the last week, 68.25% in the last 6 months, and 163.68% YTD.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹96325.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹11395.95 & ₹3779.25 respectively.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1741.4
|1642.44
|+6.03%
|1462.42
|+19.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|852.3
|849.15
|+0.37%
|788.55
|+8.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.5
|17.76
|-1.45%
|18.48
|-5.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|911.8
|925.86
|-1.52%
|859.42
|+6.1%
|Operating Income
|829.6
|716.58
|+15.77%
|603
|+37.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|872.9
|785.24
|+11.16%
|706.75
|+23.51%
|Net Income
|616.7
|560.12
|+10.1%
|500.98
|+23.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|70.69
|64.24
|+10.04%
|57.67
|+22.58%
