Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Software announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance with a year-over-year profit increase of 38.39%. The company's topline revenue rose by 15.88% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong demand for its offerings.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 3.88% in revenue and a 6.32% drop in profit. This suggests that while Oracle is performing well on a yearly basis, there are challenges to overcome in the short term.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 6.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 11.67% compared to the previous quarter, although it still showed a significant 35.93% growth year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹66.18, reflecting a substantial 37.85% increase year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and profitability despite the quarterly decline.

In terms of market performance, Oracle Financial Services Software has seen a mixed bag of returns. The stock has delivered a negative return of -7.13% over the last week, yet has managed to achieve a remarkable 49.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 153.57% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹92,719.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12,619 and a low of ₹3,868.8, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1673.9 1741.4 -3.88% 1444.48 +15.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 886.9 852.3 +4.06% 830.68 +6.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.8 17.5 +1.71% 19.01 -6.37% Total Operating Expense 941.1 911.8 +3.21% 905.38 +3.95% Operating Income 732.8 829.6 -11.67% 539.11 +35.93% Net Income Before Taxes 829 872.9 -5.03% 596.2 +39.05% Net Income 577.7 616.7 -6.32% 417.45 +38.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 66.18 70.69 -6.38% 48.01 +37.85%