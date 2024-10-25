Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.88% YoY & profit increased by 38.39% YoY.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Software announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance with a year-over-year profit increase of 38.39%. The company's topline revenue rose by 15.88% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong demand for its offerings.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 3.88% in revenue and a 6.32% drop in profit. This suggests that while Oracle is performing well on a yearly basis, there are challenges to overcome in the short term.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 6.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 11.67% compared to the previous quarter, although it still showed a significant 35.93% growth year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 66.18, reflecting a substantial 37.85% increase year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and profitability despite the quarterly decline.

In terms of market performance, Oracle Financial Services Software has seen a mixed bag of returns. The stock has delivered a negative return of -7.13% over the last week, yet has managed to achieve a remarkable 49.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 153.57% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 92,719.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 12,619 and a low of 3,868.8, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1673.91741.4-3.88%1444.48+15.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total886.9852.3+4.06%830.68+6.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.817.5+1.71%19.01-6.37%
Total Operating Expense941.1911.8+3.21%905.38+3.95%
Operating Income732.8829.6-11.67%539.11+35.93%
Net Income Before Taxes829872.9-5.03%596.2+39.05%
Net Income577.7616.7-6.32%417.45+38.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS66.1870.69-6.38%48.01+37.85%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹577.7Cr
₹1673.9Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,075.90
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -203 (-15.87%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.70
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.3 (-2.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.75
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.9 (3.58%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.50
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.9 (-2.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.