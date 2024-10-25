Hello User
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Livemint

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.88% YoY & profit increased by 38.39% YoY.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Software announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance with a year-over-year profit increase of 38.39%. The company's topline revenue rose by 15.88% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong demand for its offerings.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 3.88% in revenue and a 6.32% drop in profit. This suggests that while Oracle is performing well on a yearly basis, there are challenges to overcome in the short term.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 6.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 11.67% compared to the previous quarter, although it still showed a significant 35.93% growth year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 66.18, reflecting a substantial 37.85% increase year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and profitability despite the quarterly decline.

In terms of market performance, Oracle Financial Services Software has seen a mixed bag of returns. The stock has delivered a negative return of -7.13% over the last week, yet has managed to achieve a remarkable 49.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 153.57% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 92,719.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 12,619 and a low of 3,868.8, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1673.91741.4-3.88%1444.48+15.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total886.9852.3+4.06%830.68+6.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.817.5+1.71%19.01-6.37%
Total Operating Expense941.1911.8+3.21%905.38+3.95%
Operating Income732.8829.6-11.67%539.11+35.93%
Net Income Before Taxes829872.9-5.03%596.2+39.05%
Net Income577.7616.7-6.32%417.45+38.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS66.1870.69-6.38%48.01+37.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹577.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1673.9Cr

