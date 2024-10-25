Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q2 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Software announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a robust financial performance with a year-over-year profit increase of 38.39%. The company's topline revenue rose by 15.88% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong demand for its offerings.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 3.88% in revenue and a 6.32% drop in profit. This suggests that while Oracle is performing well on a yearly basis, there are challenges to overcome in the short term.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 6.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decline in operating income, which fell by 11.67% compared to the previous quarter, although it still showed a significant 35.93% growth year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹66.18, reflecting a substantial 37.85% increase year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and profitability despite the quarterly decline.
In terms of market performance, Oracle Financial Services Software has seen a mixed bag of returns. The stock has delivered a negative return of -7.13% over the last week, yet has managed to achieve a remarkable 49.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 153.57% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹92,719.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12,619 and a low of ₹3,868.8, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1673.9
|1741.4
|-3.88%
|1444.48
|+15.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|886.9
|852.3
|+4.06%
|830.68
|+6.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.8
|17.5
|+1.71%
|19.01
|-6.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|941.1
|911.8
|+3.21%
|905.38
|+3.95%
|Operating Income
|732.8
|829.6
|-11.67%
|539.11
|+35.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|829
|872.9
|-5.03%
|596.2
|+39.05%
|Net Income
|577.7
|616.7
|-6.32%
|417.45
|+38.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|66.18
|70.69
|-6.38%
|48.01
|+37.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹577.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1673.9Cr
