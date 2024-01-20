Hello User
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 69.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 69.39% YOY

Livemint

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.83% YoY & profit increased by 69.39% YoY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live

Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.83% & the profit increased by 69.39% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.25% and the profit increased by 77.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.59% q-o-q & increased by 45.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 85.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.77% Y-o-Y.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered 51.27% return in the last 1 week, 66.62% return in last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.

Currently the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of 56711.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6622.8 & 3012.25 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1823.621444.48+26.25%1449.3+25.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total899.75830.68+8.31%800.87+12.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.0119.01-0.03%20.61-7.77%
Total Operating Expense974.05905.38+7.59%863.69+12.78%
Operating Income849.57539.11+57.59%585.61+45.08%
Net Income Before Taxes934.15596.2+56.68%619.81+50.71%
Net Income740.81417.45+77.46%437.33+69.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS85.1348.01+77.32%50.44+68.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹740.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1823.62Cr

