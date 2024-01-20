Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 69.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.83% & the profit increased by 69.39% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.25% and the profit increased by 77.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 57.59% q-o-q & increased by 45.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹85.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.77% Y-o-Y.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered 51.27% return in the last 1 week, 66.62% return in last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.
Currently the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of ₹56711.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6622.8 & ₹3012.25 respectively.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1823.62
|1444.48
|+26.25%
|1449.3
|+25.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|899.75
|830.68
|+8.31%
|800.87
|+12.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.01
|19.01
|-0.03%
|20.61
|-7.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|974.05
|905.38
|+7.59%
|863.69
|+12.78%
|Operating Income
|849.57
|539.11
|+57.59%
|585.61
|+45.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|934.15
|596.2
|+56.68%
|619.81
|+50.71%
|Net Income
|740.81
|417.45
|+77.46%
|437.33
|+69.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|85.13
|48.01
|+77.32%
|50.44
|+68.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹740.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1823.62Cr
