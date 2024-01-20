Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 69.39% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.83% & the profit increased by 69.39% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.25% and the profit increased by 77.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.59% q-o-q & increased by 45.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹85.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 68.77% Y-o-Y.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered 51.27% return in the last 1 week, 66.62% return in last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.

Currently the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of ₹56711.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6622.8 & ₹3012.25 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1823.62 1444.48 +26.25% 1449.3 +25.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 899.75 830.68 +8.31% 800.87 +12.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.01 19.01 -0.03% 20.61 -7.77% Total Operating Expense 974.05 905.38 +7.59% 863.69 +12.78% Operating Income 849.57 539.11 +57.59% 585.61 +45.08% Net Income Before Taxes 934.15 596.2 +56.68% 619.81 +50.71% Net Income 740.81 417.45 +77.46% 437.33 +69.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 85.13 48.01 +77.32% 50.44 +68.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹740.81Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1823.62Cr

