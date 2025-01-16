Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025:Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 5.95% & the profit decreased by 26.93% YoY. Profit at ₹541.3 crore and revenue at ₹1715.2 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47% while profit saw a decline of 6.3%. This decline in profit reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability amidst rising costs.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q and increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs that have impacted the overall profit margins.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 4.89% q-o-q and decreased by 17.96% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the struggles within the operational performance of the company.

The EPS is ₹61.99 for Q3 which decreased by 27.18% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant drop in earnings per share compared to the previous year.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, -4.89% return in the last 6 months and -17.51% YTD return.

Currently, the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of ₹91597.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹13220 & ₹4822.55 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1715.2 1673.9 +2.47% 1823.62 -5.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 959.1 886.9 +8.14% 899.75 +6.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.9 17.8 -5.06% 19.01 -11.1% Total Operating Expense 1018.2 941.1 +8.19% 974.05 +4.53% Operating Income 697 732.8 -4.89% 849.57 -17.96% Net Income Before Taxes 770 829 -7.12% 934.15 -17.57% Net Income 541.3 577.7 -6.3% 740.81 -26.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 61.99 66.18 -6.33% 85.13 -27.18%