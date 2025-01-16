Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 26.93% YOY, profit at ₹541.3 crore and revenue at ₹1715.2 crore

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025:Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 5.95% & the profit decreased by 26.93% YoY. Profit at ₹541.3 crore and revenue at ₹1715.2 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47% while profit saw a decline of 6.3%. This decline in profit reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability amidst rising costs.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q and increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs that have impacted the overall profit margins.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results
The operating income was down by 4.89% q-o-q and decreased by 17.96% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the struggles within the operational performance of the company.
The EPS is ₹61.99 for Q3 which decreased by 27.18% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant drop in earnings per share compared to the previous year.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, -4.89% return in the last 6 months and -17.51% YTD return.
Currently, the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of ₹91597.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹13220 & ₹4822.55 respectively.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1715.2
|1673.9
|+2.47%
|1823.62
|-5.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|959.1
|886.9
|+8.14%
|899.75
|+6.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.9
|17.8
|-5.06%
|19.01
|-11.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|1018.2
|941.1
|+8.19%
|974.05
|+4.53%
|Operating Income
|697
|732.8
|-4.89%
|849.57
|-17.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|770
|829
|-7.12%
|934.15
|-17.57%
|Net Income
|541.3
|577.7
|-6.3%
|740.81
|-26.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|61.99
|66.18
|-6.33%
|85.13
|-27.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹541.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹1715.2Cr
