Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 26.93% YOY, profit at ₹541.3 crore and revenue at ₹1715.2 crore

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results 2025:Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 5.95% & the profit decreased by 26.93% YoY. Profit at 541.3 crore and revenue at 1715.2 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.47% while profit saw a decline of 6.3%. This decline in profit reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability amidst rising costs.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.14% q-o-q and increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs that have impacted the overall profit margins.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 4.89% q-o-q and decreased by 17.96% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the struggles within the operational performance of the company.

The EPS is 61.99 for Q3 which decreased by 27.18% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant drop in earnings per share compared to the previous year.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, -4.89% return in the last 6 months and -17.51% YTD return.

Currently, the Oracle Financial Services Softwa has a market cap of 91597.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 13220 & 4822.55 respectively.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1715.21673.9+2.47%1823.62-5.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total959.1886.9+8.14%899.75+6.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.917.8-5.06%19.01-11.1%
Total Operating Expense1018.2941.1+8.19%974.05+4.53%
Operating Income697732.8-4.89%849.57-17.96%
Net Income Before Taxes770829-7.12%934.15-17.57%
Net Income541.3577.7-6.3%740.81-26.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS61.9966.18-6.33%85.13-27.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹541.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1715.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

