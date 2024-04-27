Active Stocks
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.86% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.69% YoY & profit increased by 16.86% YoY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, with a topline growth of 11.69% and a profit increase of 16.86% Year-over-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 9.94% in revenue and a decrease of 24.39% in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 8.65% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income went down by 15.65% QoQ, yet increased by 13.35% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 64.24, marking a 16.42% increase YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered -7.54% return in the last week, 83.03% return in the last 6 months, and 69.56% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 61914.29 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 9023 and 3417.25 respectively.

Additionally, Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared an interim dividend of 240.0, with the record date set for 07 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 07 May, 2024.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1642.441823.62-9.94%1470.52+11.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total849.15899.75-5.62%781.55+8.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.7619.01-6.56%18.69-5%
Total Operating Expense925.86974.05-4.95%838.35+10.44%
Operating Income716.58849.57-15.65%632.17+13.35%
Net Income Before Taxes785.24934.15-15.94%685.77+14.51%
Net Income560.12740.81-24.39%479.3+16.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS64.2485.13-24.54%55.18+16.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹560.12Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1642.44Cr

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 02:49 AM IST
