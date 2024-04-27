Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.86% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.69% YoY & profit increased by 16.86% YoY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, with a topline growth of 11.69% and a profit increase of 16.86% Year-over-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 9.94% in revenue and a decrease of 24.39% in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 8.65% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income went down by 15.65% QoQ, yet increased by 13.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹64.24, marking a 16.42% increase YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered -7.54% return in the last week, 83.03% return in the last 6 months, and 69.56% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹61914.29 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹9023 and ₹3417.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared an interim dividend of ₹240.0, with the record date set for 07 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 07 May, 2024.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1642.44 1823.62 -9.94% 1470.52 +11.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 849.15 899.75 -5.62% 781.55 +8.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.76 19.01 -6.56% 18.69 -5% Total Operating Expense 925.86 974.05 -4.95% 838.35 +10.44% Operating Income 716.58 849.57 -15.65% 632.17 +13.35% Net Income Before Taxes 785.24 934.15 -15.94% 685.77 +14.51% Net Income 560.12 740.81 -24.39% 479.3 +16.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 64.24 85.13 -24.54% 55.18 +16.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹560.12Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1642.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!