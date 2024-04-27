Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.86% YOY

Oracle Financial Services Softwa Q4 Results Live : Oracle Financial Services Softwa announced their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, with a topline growth of 11.69% and a profit increase of 16.86% Year-over-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 9.94% in revenue and a decrease of 24.39% in profit.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 8.65% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income went down by 15.65% QoQ, yet increased by 13.35% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹64.24, marking a 16.42% increase YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Oracle Financial Services Softwa delivered -7.54% return in the last week, 83.03% return in the last 6 months, and 69.56% Year-to-Date (YTD).
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹61914.29 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹9023 and ₹3417.25 respectively.
Additionally, Oracle Financial Services Softwa declared an interim dividend of ₹240.0, with the record date set for 07 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 07 May, 2024.
Oracle Financial Services Softwa Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1642.44
|1823.62
|-9.94%
|1470.52
|+11.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|849.15
|899.75
|-5.62%
|781.55
|+8.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.76
|19.01
|-6.56%
|18.69
|-5%
|Total Operating Expense
|925.86
|974.05
|-4.95%
|838.35
|+10.44%
|Operating Income
|716.58
|849.57
|-15.65%
|632.17
|+13.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|785.24
|934.15
|-15.94%
|685.77
|+14.51%
|Net Income
|560.12
|740.81
|-24.39%
|479.3
|+16.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|64.24
|85.13
|-24.54%
|55.18
|+16.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹560.12Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1642.44Cr
