‘Oracle India has witnessed double-digit growth in biz’

Oracle’s growth in India has been on the rise. With frequent updates to our Cloud Applications portfolio and the availability of our second-generation cloud —Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in India (also known as cloud regions located in Mumbai and Hyderabad)— more organizations are trusting Oracle Cloud to run their businesses. Over the last few years, Oracle India has witnessed double-digit growth across each and every line of businesses. With this, our customer base has also increased manifold. We serve more than 15,000 customers in the country today, representing almost every industry— private or public, big or small including startups. Oracle technology is being used by more than 29 states and in many central government projects, India’s banking and telecom systems rely on Oracle. In the cloud applications business unit, while we focus on renewals and expansion of our existing cloud customer base, we are seeing 50% net new customer acquisitions. This is testimony that more and more companies are trusting and investing in Oracle Cloud Services.