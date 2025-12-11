Oracle Posts Weak Cloud Sales, Raising Fear of Delayed Payoff

(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. posted disappointing cloud revenue, suggesting it will take longer than expected for the company’s recent huge AI bookings to pay off.

Fiscal second-quarter cloud sales increased 34% to $7.98 billion, while revenue in the company’s closely watched infrastructure business increased 68% to $4.08 billion. Both numbers fell just short of analysts estimates.

Remaining performance obligation, a measure of bookings, jumped to $523 billion in the fiscal second quarter, which ended Nov. 30, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $519 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Known for its database software, Oracle has recently found success in the competitive cloud computing market. It’s engaging in a massive data center build-out to power AI work for OpenAI and also counts companies such as ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc. as major cloud customers.

Still, Wall Street has raised doubts about the costs and time lines required to develop AI infrastructure at such a massive scale. Oracle has taken out significant sums of debt and committed to leasing multiple data center sites.

Investors want to see Oracle turn its higher spending on new data center infrastructure into revenue as quickly as it has promised. Capital expenditures, a metric of data center spending, were about $12 billion in the quarter, an increase from $8.5 billion in the preceding period. In September, the company projected capital expenditures of $35 billion for the fiscal year.

Analysts anticipated $8.25 billion in capital spending in the quarter.

“Oracle is very good at building and running high-performance and cost-efficient cloud data centers,” Clay Magouyrk, one of Oracle’s two chief executive officers, said in the statement. “Because our data centers are highly automated, we can build and run more of them.”

The shares declined 5% in extended trading after closing at $223.27 in New York. The stock has lost about a third of its value since Sept. 10, when investor enthusiasm about Oracle’s cloud business pushed the company to an all-time high.

This is Oracle’s first earnings report since longtime Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz was succeeded by Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia, who are sharing the CEO post.

Part of the negative sentiment from investors in recent weeks is tied to increased skepticism about the business prospects of OpenAI, which is seeing more competition from companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, wrote Kirk Materne, an analyst at Evercore ISI, in a note ahead of earnings. Investors would like to see Oracle management explain how they could adjust spending plans if demand from OpenAI changed, he added.

--With assistance from Ian King.

