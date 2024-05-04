Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ORCHASP Q4 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 63.97% YoY

ORCHASP Q4 results : profit at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 63.97% YoY

Livemint

ORCHASP Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 63.97% YoY & profit at 0.01Cr

ORCHASP Q4 Results Live

ORCHASP Q4 Results Live : ORCHASP announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 63.97% Year-on-Year, with the profit standing at 0.01 Cr. This marks a substantial improvement from the loss of 1.66 Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 26.77% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 79.04% Year-on-Year.

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 7.82% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 155.43% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at 0, showing a significant increase of 100.27% Year-on-Year.

ORCHASP's stock performance has been strong, delivering a return of 7.51% in the last week, 58.5% in the last 6 months, and 87.38% Year-to-Date.

Currently, ORCHASP boasts a market capitalization of 60.09 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 6.81 & 1.99 respectively.

ORCHASP Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.53.42+2.44%9.71-63.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.362.65+26.77%16.05-79.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-12.37%0.02-43.71%
Total Operating Expense2.662.64+0.86%11.23-76.31%
Operating Income0.840.78+7.82%-1.51+155.43%
Net Income Before Taxes0.010.25-95.03%-1.91+100.64%
Net Income0.010.27-97.3%-1.66+100.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.02-98.3%-0.12+100.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.