ORCHASP Q4 results : profit at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 63.97% YoY

ORCHASP Q4 Results Live : ORCHASP announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 63.97% Year-on-Year, with the profit standing at ₹0.01 Cr. This marks a substantial improvement from the loss of ₹1.66 Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 26.77% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 79.04% Year-on-Year.

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 7.82% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 155.43% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹0, showing a significant increase of 100.27% Year-on-Year.

ORCHASP's stock performance has been strong, delivering a return of 7.51% in the last week, 58.5% in the last 6 months, and 87.38% Year-to-Date.

Currently, ORCHASP boasts a market capitalization of ₹60.09 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹6.81 & ₹1.99 respectively.

ORCHASP Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.5 3.42 +2.44% 9.71 -63.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.36 2.65 +26.77% 16.05 -79.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -12.37% 0.02 -43.71% Total Operating Expense 2.66 2.64 +0.86% 11.23 -76.31% Operating Income 0.84 0.78 +7.82% -1.51 +155.43% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 0.25 -95.03% -1.91 +100.64% Net Income 0.01 0.27 -97.3% -1.66 +100.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0.02 -98.3% -0.12 +100.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3.5Cr

