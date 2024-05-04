ORCHASP Q4 results : profit at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 63.97% YoY

ORCHASP Q4 Results Live : ORCHASP announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 63.97% Year-on-Year, with the profit standing at ₹0.01 Cr. This marks a substantial improvement from the loss of ₹1.66 Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 26.77% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 79.04% Year-on-Year.
Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 7.82% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 155.43% Year-on-Year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹0, showing a significant increase of 100.27% Year-on-Year.
ORCHASP's stock performance has been strong, delivering a return of 7.51% in the last week, 58.5% in the last 6 months, and 87.38% Year-to-Date.
Currently, ORCHASP boasts a market capitalization of ₹60.09 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹6.81 & ₹1.99 respectively.
ORCHASP Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.5
|3.42
|+2.44%
|9.71
|-63.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.36
|2.65
|+26.77%
|16.05
|-79.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-12.37%
|0.02
|-43.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.66
|2.64
|+0.86%
|11.23
|-76.31%
|Operating Income
|0.84
|0.78
|+7.82%
|-1.51
|+155.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|0.25
|-95.03%
|-1.91
|+100.64%
|Net Income
|0.01
|0.27
|-97.3%
|-1.66
|+100.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.02
|-98.3%
|-0.12
|+100.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.5Cr
