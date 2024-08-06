Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.87% YOY

Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.62% & the profit decreased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 46.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.31% q-o-q & decreased by 8.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.01% q-o-q & decreased by 8.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q1 which decreased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered 1.69% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 39.29% YTD return.

Currently the Orient Cement has a market cap of ₹7165.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹369.6 & ₹160.95 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Orient Cement Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 696.27 888.03 -21.59% 825.18 -15.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 242.82 283.36 -14.31% 265.18 -8.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.56 37.64 +2.46% 36.74 +4.95% Total Operating Expense 638.84 777.56 -17.84% 762.73 -16.24% Operating Income 57.43 110.47 -48.01% 62.45 -8.03% Net Income Before Taxes 57.92 110.01 -47.35% 57.21 +1.25% Net Income 36.71 68.2 -46.17% 37.03 -0.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.79 3.33 -46.25% 1.81 -1.1%