Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.87% YOY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.62% & the profit decreased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 46.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.31% q-o-q & decreased by 8.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.01% q-o-q & decreased by 8.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.79 for Q1 which decreased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered 1.69% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 39.29% YTD return.

Currently the Orient Cement has a market cap of 7165.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 369.6 & 160.95 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Orient Cement Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue696.27888.03-21.59%825.18-15.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total242.82283.36-14.31%265.18-8.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.5637.64+2.46%36.74+4.95%
Total Operating Expense638.84777.56-17.84%762.73-16.24%
Operating Income57.43110.47-48.01%62.45-8.03%
Net Income Before Taxes57.92110.01-47.35%57.21+1.25%
Net Income36.7168.2-46.17%37.03-0.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.793.33-46.25%1.81-1.1%
₹36.71Cr
₹696.27Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

