Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.87% YOY

Orient Cement Q1 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.62% & the profit decreased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 46.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.31% q-o-q & decreased by 8.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 48.01% q-o-q & decreased by 8.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q1 which decreased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.
Orient Cement has delivered 1.69% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 39.29% YTD return.
Currently the Orient Cement has a market cap of ₹7165.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹369.6 & ₹160.95 respectively.
As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Orient Cement Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|696.27
|888.03
|-21.59%
|825.18
|-15.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|242.82
|283.36
|-14.31%
|265.18
|-8.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.56
|37.64
|+2.46%
|36.74
|+4.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|638.84
|777.56
|-17.84%
|762.73
|-16.24%
|Operating Income
|57.43
|110.47
|-48.01%
|62.45
|-8.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|57.92
|110.01
|-47.35%
|57.21
|+1.25%
|Net Income
|36.71
|68.2
|-46.17%
|37.03
|-0.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.79
|3.33
|-46.25%
|1.81
|-1.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.71Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹696.27Cr
