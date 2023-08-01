Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Orient Cement Q1 Results: Profit slides to 37.03 crore, revenue jumps YoY

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The firm had reported a profit of 67.37 crore in the previous quarter, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

File: Orient Cement Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

CK Birla Group-led Orient Cement on 1 August released the results for Q1 FY2023-24 on 1 August and its profit slid to 37.03 crore compared to 37.4.2 crore a year ago.

The firm had reported a profit of 67.37 crore in the previous quarter, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Though the revenue jumped to 829.6 crore in Q1FY23, compared to 715.14 crore on a YoY basis. While in QoQ basis, the net revenue declined, as in the previous quarter it was 880.88 crore.

The firm also declared a final dividend of 1 (100%) per equity share of face value of 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Also, it confirmed the interim dividend of 0.50 (50%) per equity share, paid during the financial year 2022-23.

“Ordinary Resolution for declaration of final dividend of Re. 1/- (100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, and confirmation of the interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share, paid during the financial year 2022-23," the firm said.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 08:15 PM IST
