Orient Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit at ₹24.63Cr, Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY
Orient Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 17.11% & the profit came at ₹24.63cr. It is noteworthy that Orient Cement had declared a loss of ₹9.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 14.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.89% q-o-q & increased by 1229.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 360.87% Y-o-Y.
Orient Cement has delivered a 9.92% return in the last 1 week, 66.2% return in the last 6 months, and 73.43% YTD return.
Currently, Orient Cement has a market cap of ₹4371.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹104.6 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.
Orient Cement Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|720.58
|825.18
|-12.68%
|615.28
|+17.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|237.98
|265.18
|-10.26%
|207.05
|+14.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.13
|36.74
|+1.06%
|36.93
|+0.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|671.17
|762.73
|-12%
|619.66
|+8.31%
|Operating Income
|49.4
|62.45
|-20.89%
|-4.38
|+1229.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.43
|57.21
|-25.84%
|-10.09
|+520.59%
|Net Income
|24.63
|37.03
|-33.5%
|-9.5
|+359.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.2
|1.81
|-33.7%
|-0.46
|+360.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.63Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹720.58Cr
