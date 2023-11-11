Orient Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit at 24.63Cr, Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY

Orient Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 17.11% & the profit came at ₹24.63cr. It is noteworthy that Orient Cement had declared a loss of ₹9.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 14.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.89% q-o-q & increased by 1229.16% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 360.87% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered a 9.92% return in the last 1 week, 66.2% return in the last 6 months, and 73.43% YTD return.

Currently, Orient Cement has a market cap of ₹4371.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹104.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Orient Cement Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 720.58 825.18 -12.68% 615.28 +17.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 237.98 265.18 -10.26% 207.05 +14.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.13 36.74 +1.06% 36.93 +0.56% Total Operating Expense 671.17 762.73 -12% 619.66 +8.31% Operating Income 49.4 62.45 -20.89% -4.38 +1229.16% Net Income Before Taxes 42.43 57.21 -25.84% -10.09 +520.59% Net Income 24.63 37.03 -33.5% -9.5 +359.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.2 1.81 -33.7% -0.46 +360.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.63Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹720.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.