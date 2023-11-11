Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Orient Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit at 24.63Cr, Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY

Orient Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit at 24.63Cr, Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY

Livemint

Orient Cement Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY & profit at 24.63Cr

Orient Cement Q2 FY24 Results

Orient Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 17.11% & the profit came at 24.63cr. It is noteworthy that Orient Cement had declared a loss of 9.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 14.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.89% q-o-q & increased by 1229.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 360.87% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered a 9.92% return in the last 1 week, 66.2% return in the last 6 months, and 73.43% YTD return.

Currently, Orient Cement has a market cap of 4371.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 217.8 & 104.6 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Orient Cement Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue720.58825.18-12.68%615.28+17.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total237.98265.18-10.26%207.05+14.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.1336.74+1.06%36.93+0.56%
Total Operating Expense671.17762.73-12%619.66+8.31%
Operating Income49.462.45-20.89%-4.38+1229.16%
Net Income Before Taxes42.4357.21-25.84%-10.09+520.59%
Net Income24.6337.03-33.5%-9.5+359.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.21.81-33.7%-0.46+360.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹720.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.