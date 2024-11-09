Orient Cement Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.56% YOY

Orient Cement Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 24.5% YoY & profit decreased by 90.56% YoY.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Orient Cement Q2 Results Live
Orient Cement Q2 Results Live

Orient Cement Q2 Results Live : Orient Cement has declared its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profits. The company's topline decreased by 24.5% year-over-year, and profits fell dramatically by 90.56%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 21.87%, while profit decreased by 93.67%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight improvement, declining by 15.63% quarter-on-quarter and 13.91% year-over-year. However, this reduction was overshadowed by the sharp decline in operating income, which was down by 91.1% quarter-on-quarter and 89.65% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.11, marking a staggering decrease of 90.83% year-over-year. This disappointing performance has prompted mixed reactions from analysts, with 3 out of 7 covering analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst recommending a Sell, 1 advising Hold, 1 suggesting Buy, and 1 giving a Strong Buy rating.

Despite recent challenges, Orient Cement has shown resilience with a -2.06% return in the last week, a notable 57.25% return over the last 6 months, and a 35.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 6,977.83 Crore, with a 52-week high of 379 and a low of 182.

As of November 9, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment regarding the company's future performance amidst the stark decline in profitability and revenue.

Orient Cement Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue544.03696.27-21.87%720.58-24.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total204.87242.82-15.63%237.98-13.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.0938.56+1.38%37.13+5.28%
Total Operating Expense538.91638.84-15.64%671.17-19.71%
Operating Income5.1157.43-91.1%49.4-89.65%
Net Income Before Taxes3.1257.92-94.61%42.43-92.64%
Net Income2.3236.71-93.67%24.63-90.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.111.79-93.85%1.2-90.83%
FAQs
₹2.32Cr
₹544.03Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOrient Cement Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.56% YOY

