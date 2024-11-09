Orient Cement Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.56% YOY

Orient Cement Q2 Results Live : Orient Cement has declared its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profits. The company's topline decreased by 24.5% year-over-year, and profits fell dramatically by 90.56%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 21.87%, while profit decreased by 93.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight improvement, declining by 15.63% quarter-on-quarter and 13.91% year-over-year. However, this reduction was overshadowed by the sharp decline in operating income, which was down by 91.1% quarter-on-quarter and 89.65% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.11, marking a staggering decrease of 90.83% year-over-year. This disappointing performance has prompted mixed reactions from analysts, with 3 out of 7 covering analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst recommending a Sell, 1 advising Hold, 1 suggesting Buy, and 1 giving a Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite recent challenges, Orient Cement has shown resilience with a -2.06% return in the last week, a notable 57.25% return over the last 6 months, and a 35.64% year-to-date return. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹6,977.83 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹379 and a low of ₹182.

As of November 9, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment regarding the company's future performance amidst the stark decline in profitability and revenue.

Orient Cement Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 544.03 696.27 -21.87% 720.58 -24.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 204.87 242.82 -15.63% 237.98 -13.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.09 38.56 +1.38% 37.13 +5.28% Total Operating Expense 538.91 638.84 -15.64% 671.17 -19.71% Operating Income 5.11 57.43 -91.1% 49.4 -89.65% Net Income Before Taxes 3.12 57.92 -94.61% 42.43 -92.64% Net Income 2.32 36.71 -93.67% 24.63 -90.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 1.79 -93.85% 1.2 -90.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.32Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹544.03Cr

