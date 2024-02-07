Hello User
Orient Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.5% YoY

Orient Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.5% YoY

Livemint

Revenue increased by 2.6% YoY & profit increased by 63.5% YoY

Orient Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live

Orient Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.6% & the profit increased by 63.5% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.27% and the profit increased by 82.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 1.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.38% q-o-q & increased by 46.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 64.18% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, 50.04% return in last 6 months and 6.33% YTD return.

Currently, Orient Cement has a market cap of 5470 Cr and 52wk high/low of 293.75 & 104.6 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.75. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Orient Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue751.31720.58+4.27%732.29+2.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total242.15237.98+1.76%238.87+1.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.6537.13+1.4%37.09+1.51%
Total Operating Expense673.56671.17+0.36%679.05-0.81%
Operating Income77.7549.4+57.38%53.24+46.04%
Net Income Before Taxes71.7842.43+69.19%44.65+60.76%
Net Income44.9924.63+82.69%27.52+63.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.21.2+83.33%1.34+64.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹751.31Cr

