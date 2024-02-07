Orient Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.5% YoY

Orient Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.6% & the profit increased by 63.5% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.27% and the profit increased by 82.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 1.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.38% q-o-q & increased by 46.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 64.18% Y-o-Y.

Orient Cement has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, 50.04% return in last 6 months and 6.33% YTD return.

Currently, Orient Cement has a market cap of ₹5470 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹293.75 & ₹104.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orient Cement Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 751.31 720.58 +4.27% 732.29 +2.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 242.15 237.98 +1.76% 238.87 +1.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.65 37.13 +1.4% 37.09 +1.51% Total Operating Expense 673.56 671.17 +0.36% 679.05 -0.81% Operating Income 77.75 49.4 +57.38% 53.24 +46.04% Net Income Before Taxes 71.78 42.43 +69.19% 44.65 +60.76% Net Income 44.99 24.63 +82.69% 27.52 +63.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.2 1.2 +83.33% 1.34 +64.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.99Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹751.31Cr

