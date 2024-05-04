Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.22% YOY

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.37% and the profit rising by 1.22% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.2% and the profit increased by 51.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.02% q-o-q and increased by 4.32% YoY.
The operating income also showed improvement, going up by 42.08% q-o-q and 7.26% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.33, marking a 1.7% increase YoY.
Orient Cement reported a -2.99% return in the last 1 week, a 15.17% return in the last 6 months, and a -10.95% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Orient Cement has a market capitalization of ₹4580.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹293.75 and ₹120.45 respectively.
Analysts covering the company as of 04 May, 2024, had varying recommendations with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 3 Hold, 2 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Orient Cement Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|888.03
|751.31
|+18.2%
|876.03
|+1.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|283.36
|242.15
|+17.02%
|271.63
|+4.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.64
|37.65
|-0.04%
|36.47
|+3.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|777.56
|673.56
|+15.44%
|773.05
|+0.58%
|Operating Income
|110.47
|77.75
|+42.08%
|102.99
|+7.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|110.01
|71.78
|+53.27%
|98.3
|+11.91%
|Net Income
|68.2
|44.99
|+51.58%
|67.38
|+1.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.33
|2.2
|+51.36%
|3.27
|+1.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹888.03Cr
