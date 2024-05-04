Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.22% YOY

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.37% YoY & profit increased by 1.22% YoY

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.37% and the profit rising by 1.22% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.2% and the profit increased by 51.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.02% q-o-q and increased by 4.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also showed improvement, going up by 42.08% q-o-q and 7.26% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.33, marking a 1.7% increase YoY.

Orient Cement reported a -2.99% return in the last 1 week, a 15.17% return in the last 6 months, and a -10.95% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Orient Cement has a market capitalization of ₹4580.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹293.75 and ₹120.45 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 04 May, 2024, had varying recommendations with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 3 Hold, 2 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orient Cement Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 888.03 751.31 +18.2% 876.03 +1.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 283.36 242.15 +17.02% 271.63 +4.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.64 37.65 -0.04% 36.47 +3.19% Total Operating Expense 777.56 673.56 +15.44% 773.05 +0.58% Operating Income 110.47 77.75 +42.08% 102.99 +7.26% Net Income Before Taxes 110.01 71.78 +53.27% 98.3 +11.91% Net Income 68.2 44.99 +51.58% 67.38 +1.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.33 2.2 +51.36% 3.27 +1.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹888.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!