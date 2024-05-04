Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.22% YOY

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.22% YOY

Livemint

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.37% YoY & profit increased by 1.22% YoY

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live

Orient Cement Q4 Results Live : Orient Cement declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.37% and the profit rising by 1.22% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.2% and the profit increased by 51.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.02% q-o-q and increased by 4.32% YoY.

The operating income also showed improvement, going up by 42.08% q-o-q and 7.26% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.33, marking a 1.7% increase YoY.

Orient Cement reported a -2.99% return in the last 1 week, a 15.17% return in the last 6 months, and a -10.95% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Orient Cement has a market capitalization of 4580.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 293.75 and 120.45 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 04 May, 2024, had varying recommendations with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 3 Hold, 2 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Orient Cement Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue888.03751.31+18.2%876.03+1.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total283.36242.15+17.02%271.63+4.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.6437.65-0.04%36.47+3.19%
Total Operating Expense777.56673.56+15.44%773.05+0.58%
Operating Income110.4777.75+42.08%102.99+7.26%
Net Income Before Taxes110.0171.78+53.27%98.3+11.91%
Net Income68.244.99+51.58%67.38+1.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.332.2+51.36%3.27+1.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹888.03Cr

