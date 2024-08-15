Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 31.17% YOY

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 31.17% YOY

Livemint

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.71% YoY & profit decreased by 31.17% YoY

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live : Orient Ceratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 34.71% & the profit decreased by 31.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.74% and the profit decreased by 32.26%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 18.07% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.92% year-on-year. These rising costs have evidently impacted the profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income saw a marginal increase of 0.42% compared to the previous quarter but showed a decrease of 13.81% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is maintaining operational efficiency, the growing expenses are eroding profit margins.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.24, reflecting a decrease of 2.78% year-on-year. This drop in EPS underscores the pressure on profitability despite the revenue growth.

In terms of market performance, Orient Ceratech has delivered a 1.47% return over the past week, a -12.5% return over the last 6 months, and a -3.84% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Orient Ceratech has a market capitalization of 587.31 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 72.35 and 31 respectively, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Orient Ceratech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.0982.61+18.74%72.81+34.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.478.87+18.07%7.43+40.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.63.26+10.52%3.06+17.51%
Total Operating Expense93.3777.91+19.84%67.34+38.66%
Operating Income4.724.7+0.42%5.47-13.81%
Net Income Before Taxes3.894.8-18.89%5.78-32.72%
Net Income2.914.29-32.26%4.23-31.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.240.36-33.33%0.25-2.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.91Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.