Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 31.17% YOY

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live : Orient Ceratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 34.71% & the profit decreased by 31.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.74% and the profit decreased by 32.26%.
The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 18.07% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.92% year-on-year. These rising costs have evidently impacted the profitability.
Operating income saw a marginal increase of 0.42% compared to the previous quarter but showed a decrease of 13.81% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is maintaining operational efficiency, the growing expenses are eroding profit margins.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.24, reflecting a decrease of 2.78% year-on-year. This drop in EPS underscores the pressure on profitability despite the revenue growth.
In terms of market performance, Orient Ceratech has delivered a 1.47% return over the past week, a -12.5% return over the last 6 months, and a -3.84% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, Orient Ceratech has a market capitalization of ₹587.31 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹72.35 and ₹31 respectively, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Orient Ceratech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.09
|82.61
|+18.74%
|72.81
|+34.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.47
|8.87
|+18.07%
|7.43
|+40.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.6
|3.26
|+10.52%
|3.06
|+17.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.37
|77.91
|+19.84%
|67.34
|+38.66%
|Operating Income
|4.72
|4.7
|+0.42%
|5.47
|-13.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.89
|4.8
|-18.89%
|5.78
|-32.72%
|Net Income
|2.91
|4.29
|-32.26%
|4.23
|-31.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.24
|0.36
|-33.33%
|0.25
|-2.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.91Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.09Cr
