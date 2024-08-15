Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 31.17% YOY

Orient Ceratech Q1 Results Live : Orient Ceratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 34.71% & the profit decreased by 31.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.74% and the profit decreased by 32.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 18.07% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 40.92% year-on-year. These rising costs have evidently impacted the profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income saw a marginal increase of 0.42% compared to the previous quarter but showed a decrease of 13.81% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is maintaining operational efficiency, the growing expenses are eroding profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.24, reflecting a decrease of 2.78% year-on-year. This drop in EPS underscores the pressure on profitability despite the revenue growth.

In terms of market performance, Orient Ceratech has delivered a 1.47% return over the past week, a -12.5% return over the last 6 months, and a -3.84% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Orient Ceratech has a market capitalization of ₹587.31 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹72.35 and ₹31 respectively, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orient Ceratech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.09 82.61 +18.74% 72.81 +34.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.47 8.87 +18.07% 7.43 +40.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.6 3.26 +10.52% 3.06 +17.51% Total Operating Expense 93.37 77.91 +19.84% 67.34 +38.66% Operating Income 4.72 4.7 +0.42% 5.47 -13.81% Net Income Before Taxes 3.89 4.8 -18.89% 5.78 -32.72% Net Income 2.91 4.29 -32.26% 4.23 -31.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 0.36 -33.33% 0.25 -2.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.91Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹98.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar