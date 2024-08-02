Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 27.17% YOY

Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.98% YoY & profit decreased by 27.17% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Orient Electric Q1 Results Live
Orient Electric Q1 Results Live

Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit decreased by 27.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.16% and the profit increased by 12.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.13% q-o-q & increased by 14.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.58% q-o-q & decreased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.67 for Q1 which decreased by 27.17% Y-o-Y.

Orient Electric has delivered 4.82% return in the last 1 week, 30.97% return in last 6 months and 25.58% YTD return.

Currently Orient Electric has a market cap of 6206.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 297.1 & 189 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Orient Electric Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue754.86787.66-4.16%705.63+6.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.9669.88+10.13%67.1+14.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.5415.48+13.31%14.32+22.49%
Total Operating Expense732.34772.4-5.19%675.96+8.34%
Operating Income22.5215.26+47.58%29.67-24.1%
Net Income Before Taxes19.2613.49+42.77%26.6-27.59%
Net Income14.3412.8+12.03%19.69-27.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.670.6+11.67%0.92-27.17%
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
