Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 27.17% YOY

Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit decreased by 27.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.16% and the profit increased by 12.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.13% q-o-q & increased by 14.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.58% q-o-q & decreased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.67 for Q1 which decreased by 27.17% Y-o-Y.
Orient Electric has delivered 4.82% return in the last 1 week, 30.97% return in last 6 months and 25.58% YTD return.
Currently Orient Electric has a market cap of ₹6206.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹297.1 & ₹189 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Orient Electric Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|754.86
|787.66
|-4.16%
|705.63
|+6.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.96
|69.88
|+10.13%
|67.1
|+14.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.54
|15.48
|+13.31%
|14.32
|+22.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|732.34
|772.4
|-5.19%
|675.96
|+8.34%
|Operating Income
|22.52
|15.26
|+47.58%
|29.67
|-24.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.26
|13.49
|+42.77%
|26.6
|-27.59%
|Net Income
|14.34
|12.8
|+12.03%
|19.69
|-27.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.67
|0.6
|+11.67%
|0.92
|-27.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.34Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹754.86Cr
