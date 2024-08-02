Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 27.17% YOY

Orient Electric Q1 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit decreased by 27.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.16% and the profit increased by 12.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.13% q-o-q & increased by 14.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.58% q-o-q & decreased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.67 for Q1 which decreased by 27.17% Y-o-Y.

Orient Electric has delivered 4.82% return in the last 1 week, 30.97% return in last 6 months and 25.58% YTD return.

Currently Orient Electric has a market cap of ₹6206.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹297.1 & ₹189 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Orient Electric Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 754.86 787.66 -4.16% 705.63 +6.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.96 69.88 +10.13% 67.1 +14.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.54 15.48 +13.31% 14.32 +22.49% Total Operating Expense 732.34 772.4 -5.19% 675.96 +8.34% Operating Income 22.52 15.26 +47.58% 29.67 -24.1% Net Income Before Taxes 19.26 13.49 +42.77% 26.6 -27.59% Net Income 14.34 12.8 +12.03% 19.69 -27.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.67 0.6 +11.67% 0.92 -27.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.34Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹754.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}