Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.01% YOY

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 19.72% increase in revenue but a significant 48.01% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 4.75% growth in revenue and a 47.39% decline in profit.
The company experienced a 9.81% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 54.98% rise year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 54.96% sequentially and 53.22% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹0.6, marking a 47.68% decrease from the previous year.
Orient Electric's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -5% in the last week, -1.04% in the last 6 months, and -5.4% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹4580.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹262 & ₹189 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, shows 1 Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 9 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 17 analysts. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.
Orient Electric Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|787.66
|751.93
|+4.75%
|657.91
|+19.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.88
|63.64
|+9.81%
|45.09
|+54.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.48
|15.04
|+2.93%
|13.74
|+12.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|772.4
|718.05
|+7.57%
|625.29
|+23.53%
|Operating Income
|15.26
|33.88
|-54.96%
|32.62
|-53.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.49
|32.8
|-58.87%
|32.84
|-58.92%
|Net Income
|12.8
|24.33
|-47.39%
|24.62
|-48.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.6
|1.14
|-47.37%
|1.15
|-47.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹787.66Cr
