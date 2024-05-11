Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.01% YOY

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.01% YOY

Livemint

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.72% YoY & profit decreased by 48.01% YoY

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 19.72% increase in revenue but a significant 48.01% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.75% growth in revenue and a 47.39% decline in profit.

The company experienced a 9.81% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 54.98% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 54.96% sequentially and 53.22% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at 0.6, marking a 47.68% decrease from the previous year.

Orient Electric's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -5% in the last week, -1.04% in the last 6 months, and -5.4% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 4580.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 262 & 189 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, shows 1 Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 9 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 17 analysts. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Orient Electric Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue787.66751.93+4.75%657.91+19.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.8863.64+9.81%45.09+54.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.4815.04+2.93%13.74+12.66%
Total Operating Expense772.4718.05+7.57%625.29+23.53%
Operating Income15.2633.88-54.96%32.62-53.22%
Net Income Before Taxes13.4932.8-58.87%32.84-58.92%
Net Income12.824.33-47.39%24.62-48.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.61.14-47.37%1.15-47.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹787.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

