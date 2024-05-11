Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 48.01% YOY

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.72% YoY & profit decreased by 48.01% YoY

Orient Electric Q4 Results Live : Orient Electric declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 19.72% increase in revenue but a significant 48.01% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.75% growth in revenue and a 47.39% decline in profit.

The company experienced a 9.81% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 54.98% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 54.96% sequentially and 53.22% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹0.6, marking a 47.68% decrease from the previous year.

Orient Electric's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -5% in the last week, -1.04% in the last 6 months, and -5.4% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹4580.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹262 & ₹189 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, shows 1 Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 9 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 17 analysts. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Orient Electric Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 787.66 751.93 +4.75% 657.91 +19.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.88 63.64 +9.81% 45.09 +54.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.48 15.04 +2.93% 13.74 +12.66% Total Operating Expense 772.4 718.05 +7.57% 625.29 +23.53% Operating Income 15.26 33.88 -54.96% 32.62 -53.22% Net Income Before Taxes 13.49 32.8 -58.87% 32.84 -58.92% Net Income 12.8 24.33 -47.39% 24.62 -48.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.6 1.14 -47.37% 1.15 -47.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹787.66Cr

