Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 10.9% YOY, profit at ₹66.79 crore and revenue at ₹124.04 crore

Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.42% YoY & profit decreased by 10.9% YoY, profit at 66.79 crore and revenue at 124.04 crore

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024:Orient Green Power Company has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in terms of revenue and profit. The company's revenue saw a modest increase of 1.42% year-on-year, totaling 124.04 crore. However, profits took a hit, declining by 10.9% to 66.79 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

In a positive note, when compared to the previous quarter, Orient Green Power Company experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring by 95.52% and profit jumping by an impressive 453.36%. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter's performance.

The company's operating income also reflected robust growth, showing a staggering increase of 310.98% quarter-on-quarter and a 6.91% rise year-on-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.55, a decrease of 26.92% year-on-year, suggesting that while revenues may have grown, profitability is under pressure.

Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.79% year-on-year. This indicates some cost management efforts by the company, though the overall impact on profit margins remains a concern.

On the stock performance front, Orient Green Power Company has faced challenges, reporting an -8.9% return in the last week, -5.57% over the past six months, and a -12.72% return year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 2065.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 31.88 and a low of 16.57.

Orient Green Power Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue124.0463.44+95.52%122.3+1.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.0217.48-2.63%16.72+1.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0320.69+1.64%20.65+1.84%
Total Operating Expense41.3143.31-4.62%44.92-8.04%
Operating Income82.7320.13+310.98%77.38+6.91%
Net Income Before Taxes66.466.12+985.95%75-11.39%
Net Income66.7912.07+453.36%74.96-10.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.550.05+1098.18%0.76-26.92%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

FAQs
₹66.79Cr
₹124.04Cr
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOrient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 10.9% YOY, profit at ₹66.79 crore and revenue at ₹124.04 crore

      Popular in Companies

