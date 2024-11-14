Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 10.9% YOY, profit at ₹66.79 crore and revenue at ₹124.04 crore

Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024:Orient Green Power Company has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in terms of revenue and profit. The company's revenue saw a modest increase of 1.42% year-on-year, totaling ₹124.04 crore. However, profits took a hit, declining by 10.9% to ₹66.79 crore compared to the same quarter last year.
In a positive note, when compared to the previous quarter, Orient Green Power Company experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring by 95.52% and profit jumping by an impressive 453.36%. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter's performance.
The company's operating income also reflected robust growth, showing a staggering increase of 310.98% quarter-on-quarter and a 6.91% rise year-on-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.55, a decrease of 26.92% year-on-year, suggesting that while revenues may have grown, profitability is under pressure.
Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.79% year-on-year. This indicates some cost management efforts by the company, though the overall impact on profit margins remains a concern.
On the stock performance front, Orient Green Power Company has faced challenges, reporting an -8.9% return in the last week, -5.57% over the past six months, and a -12.72% return year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹2065.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹31.88 and a low of ₹16.57.
Orient Green Power Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|124.04
|63.44
|+95.52%
|122.3
|+1.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.02
|17.48
|-2.63%
|16.72
|+1.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.03
|20.69
|+1.64%
|20.65
|+1.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.31
|43.31
|-4.62%
|44.92
|-8.04%
|Operating Income
|82.73
|20.13
|+310.98%
|77.38
|+6.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.46
|6.12
|+985.95%
|75
|-11.39%
|Net Income
|66.79
|12.07
|+453.36%
|74.96
|-10.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.55
|0.05
|+1098.18%
|0.76
|-26.92%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
