Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 10.9% YOY, profit at ₹66.79 crore and revenue at ₹124.04 crore

Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.42% YoY & profit decreased by 10.9% YoY, profit at ₹ 66.79 crore and revenue at ₹ 124.04 crore

Orient Green Power Company Q2 Results 2024:Orient Green Power Company has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in terms of revenue and profit. The company's revenue saw a modest increase of 1.42% year-on-year, totaling ₹124.04 crore. However, profits took a hit, declining by 10.9% to ₹66.79 crore compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a positive note, when compared to the previous quarter, Orient Green Power Company experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring by 95.52% and profit jumping by an impressive 453.36%. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter's performance.

The company's operating income also reflected robust growth, showing a staggering increase of 310.98% quarter-on-quarter and a 6.91% rise year-on-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.55, a decrease of 26.92% year-on-year, suggesting that while revenues may have grown, profitability is under pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 1.79% year-on-year. This indicates some cost management efforts by the company, though the overall impact on profit margins remains a concern.

On the stock performance front, Orient Green Power Company has faced challenges, reporting an -8.9% return in the last week, -5.57% over the past six months, and a -12.72% return year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹2065.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹31.88 and a low of ₹16.57.

Orient Green Power Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 124.04 63.44 +95.52% 122.3 +1.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.02 17.48 -2.63% 16.72 +1.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.03 20.69 +1.64% 20.65 +1.84% Total Operating Expense 41.31 43.31 -4.62% 44.92 -8.04% Operating Income 82.73 20.13 +310.98% 77.38 +6.91% Net Income Before Taxes 66.46 6.12 +985.95% 75 -11.39% Net Income 66.79 12.07 +453.36% 74.96 -10.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.55 0.05 +1098.18% 0.76 -26.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹66.79Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹124.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}