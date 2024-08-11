Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live : Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live: Orient Paper & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.05% YoY, resulting in a loss of ₹6.42cr for the quarter. This is a significant decline from the profit of ₹32.18cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.68%.
The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.71% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses increased by 6.87% year-on-year. The operating income showed a mixed trend, being up by 63.18% quarter-on-quarter but decreasing by 109.58% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.3, marking a decrease of 119.74% year-on-year. This indicates a significant downturn in profitability compared to the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Orient Paper & Industries has delivered a -6.83% return in the last week and a -10.29% return over the last six months. However, the company has shown a positive 12.83% return Year-to-Date.
Currently, Orient Paper & Industries has a market cap of ₹1035.46 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹62.2 and a 52-week low of ₹40.2.
Orient Paper & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|238.29
|242.37
|-1.68%
|243.27
|-2.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.08
|28.56
|-15.71%
|22.53
|+6.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.46
|12.29
|+1.44%
|10.07
|+23.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|242.53
|253.89
|-4.47%
|198.96
|+21.9%
|Operating Income
|-4.24
|-11.52
|+63.18%
|44.32
|-109.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.96
|-13.94
|+28.52%
|49.84
|-119.99%
|Net Income
|-6.42
|-6.42
|+0.05%
|32.18
|-119.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-0.31
|+3.23%
|1.52
|-119.74%
