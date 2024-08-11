Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY & loss at 6.42Cr

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live
Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live : Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live: Orient Paper & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.05% YoY, resulting in a loss of 6.42cr for the quarter. This is a significant decline from the profit of 32.18cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.68%.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.71% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses increased by 6.87% year-on-year. The operating income showed a mixed trend, being up by 63.18% quarter-on-quarter but decreasing by 109.58% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.3, marking a decrease of 119.74% year-on-year. This indicates a significant downturn in profitability compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Orient Paper & Industries has delivered a -6.83% return in the last week and a -10.29% return over the last six months. However, the company has shown a positive 12.83% return Year-to-Date.

Currently, Orient Paper & Industries has a market cap of 1035.46 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 62.2 and a 52-week low of 40.2.

Orient Paper & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue238.29242.37-1.68%243.27-2.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.0828.56-15.71%22.53+6.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.4612.29+1.44%10.07+23.72%
Total Operating Expense242.53253.89-4.47%198.96+21.9%
Operating Income-4.24-11.52+63.18%44.32-109.58%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.96-13.94+28.52%49.84-119.99%
Net Income-6.42-6.42+0.05%32.18-119.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.31+3.23%1.52-119.74%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-6.42Cr
₹238.29Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsOrient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue