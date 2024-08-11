Hello User
Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Livemint

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY & loss at 6.42Cr

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live : Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live: Orient Paper & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.05% YoY, resulting in a loss of 6.42cr for the quarter. This is a significant decline from the profit of 32.18cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.68%.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.71% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses increased by 6.87% year-on-year. The operating income showed a mixed trend, being up by 63.18% quarter-on-quarter but decreasing by 109.58% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.3, marking a decrease of 119.74% year-on-year. This indicates a significant downturn in profitability compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Orient Paper & Industries has delivered a -6.83% return in the last week and a -10.29% return over the last six months. However, the company has shown a positive 12.83% return Year-to-Date.

Currently, Orient Paper & Industries has a market cap of 1035.46 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 62.2 and a 52-week low of 40.2.

Orient Paper & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue238.29242.37-1.68%243.27-2.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.0828.56-15.71%22.53+6.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.4612.29+1.44%10.07+23.72%
Total Operating Expense242.53253.89-4.47%198.96+21.9%
Operating Income-4.24-11.52+63.18%44.32-109.58%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.96-13.94+28.52%49.84-119.99%
Net Income-6.42-6.42+0.05%32.18-119.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.31+3.23%1.52-119.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-6.42Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹238.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

