Orient Paper & Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹6.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY

Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live : Orient Paper & Industries Q1 Results Live: Orient Paper & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.05% YoY, resulting in a loss of ₹6.42cr for the quarter. This is a significant decline from the profit of ₹32.18cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.71% quarter-on-quarter, although these expenses increased by 6.87% year-on-year. The operating income showed a mixed trend, being up by 63.18% quarter-on-quarter but decreasing by 109.58% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.3, marking a decrease of 119.74% year-on-year. This indicates a significant downturn in profitability compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Orient Paper & Industries has delivered a -6.83% return in the last week and a -10.29% return over the last six months. However, the company has shown a positive 12.83% return Year-to-Date.

Currently, Orient Paper & Industries has a market cap of ₹1035.46 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹62.2 and a 52-week low of ₹40.2.

Orient Paper & Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 238.29 242.37 -1.68% 243.27 -2.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.08 28.56 -15.71% 22.53 +6.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.46 12.29 +1.44% 10.07 +23.72% Total Operating Expense 242.53 253.89 -4.47% 198.96 +21.9% Operating Income -4.24 -11.52 +63.18% 44.32 -109.58% Net Income Before Taxes -9.96 -13.94 +28.52% 49.84 -119.99% Net Income -6.42 -6.42 +0.05% 32.18 -119.93% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.31 +3.23% 1.52 -119.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-6.42Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹238.29Cr

