Orient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 33.93% YOY, loss at ₹0.75 crore and revenue at ₹34.1 crore

Orient Press Q3 Results 2025:Orient Press declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 21.36% year-on-year, and the loss increased by 33.93% year-on-year, resulting in a reported loss of ₹0.75 crore and revenue of ₹34.1 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.21% and the loss increased by 1.35%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15.85% year-on-year.
The operating income was down significantly, showing a decrease of 146.15% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 160% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.75 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 33.93% year-on-year.
Orient Press has delivered a return of -4.53% in the last week, -2.14% over the last six months, and a significant -23.91% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Orient Press has a market capitalization of ₹88.03 crore with a 52-week high of ₹163.4 and a low of ₹75.05.
Orient Press Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34.1
|36.75
|-7.21%
|43.36
|-21.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.76
|2.86
|-3.5%
|3.28
|-15.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.15
|1.24
|-7.26%
|1.18
|-2.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|34.16
|36.62
|-6.72%
|43.26
|-21.04%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|0.13
|-146.15%
|0.1
|-160%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.99
|-0.94
|-5.32%
|-0.68
|-45.59%
|Net Income
|-0.75
|-0.74
|-1.35%
|-0.56
|-33.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.75
|-0.74
|-1.35%
|-0.56
|-33.93%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.75Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹34.1Cr