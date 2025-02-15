Orient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 33.93% YOY, loss at ₹0.75 crore and revenue at ₹34.1 crore

Orient Press Q3 Results 2025:Orient Press declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 21.36% year-on-year, and the loss increased by 33.93% year-on-year, resulting in a reported loss of ₹0.75 crore and revenue of ₹34.1 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.21% and the loss increased by 1.35%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15.85% year-on-year.

Orient Press Q3 Results

The operating income was down significantly, showing a decrease of 146.15% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 160% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.75 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 33.93% year-on-year.

Orient Press has delivered a return of -4.53% in the last week, -2.14% over the last six months, and a significant -23.91% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Orient Press has a market capitalization of ₹88.03 crore with a 52-week high of ₹163.4 and a low of ₹75.05.

Orient Press Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34.1 36.75 -7.21% 43.36 -21.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.76 2.86 -3.5% 3.28 -15.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.15 1.24 -7.26% 1.18 -2.54% Total Operating Expense 34.16 36.62 -6.72% 43.26 -21.04% Operating Income -0.06 0.13 -146.15% 0.1 -160% Net Income Before Taxes -0.99 -0.94 -5.32% -0.68 -45.59% Net Income -0.75 -0.74 -1.35% -0.56 -33.93% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.75 -0.74 -1.35% -0.56 -33.93%

