Orient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 33.93% YOY, loss at ₹0.75 crore and revenue at ₹34.1 crore

Orient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 21.36% YoY & loss increased by 33.93% YoY, loss at 0.75 crore and revenue at 34.1 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Orient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Orient Press Q3 Results 2025:Orient Press declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 21.36% year-on-year, and the loss increased by 33.93% year-on-year, resulting in a reported loss of 0.75 crore and revenue of 34.1 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.21% and the loss increased by 1.35%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15.85% year-on-year.

Orient Press Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was down significantly, showing a decrease of 146.15% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 160% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.75 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 33.93% year-on-year.

Orient Press has delivered a return of -4.53% in the last week, -2.14% over the last six months, and a significant -23.91% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Orient Press has a market capitalization of 88.03 crore with a 52-week high of 163.4 and a low of 75.05.

Advertisement

Orient Press Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.136.75-7.21%43.36-21.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.762.86-3.5%3.28-15.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.24-7.26%1.18-2.54%
Total Operating Expense34.1636.62-6.72%43.26-21.04%
Operating Income-0.060.13-146.15%0.1-160%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.99-0.94-5.32%-0.68-45.59%
Net Income-0.75-0.74-1.35%-0.56-33.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.75-0.74-1.35%-0.56-33.93%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOrient Press Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 33.93% YOY, loss at ₹0.75 crore and revenue at ₹34.1 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.75Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹34.1Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget