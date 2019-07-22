NEW DELHI: State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) posted a net profit of ₹112.68 crore during April-June quarter, led by fewer slippages and higher recovery. It incurred a loss of ₹393 crore during the same period a year ago.

The lender had made a profit of ₹201.50 crore during January-March, 2018-19.

OBC’s interest income grew 15% on-year to ₹4919.82 crore during quarter-ended June. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 12.56% in April-June from 17.89% a year ago and net NPA fell to 5.91% from 10.63% a year ago, the Gurugram-headquartered company said, attributing the reason behind the fall to cash recovery as well as upgradation and containment of fresh slippages.

“Bank’s asset quality has shown consistent improvement since March, 2018. Fresh slippages in Q1-20 (April-June quarter in 2019-20) reduced to ₹1,413 crore against ₹2,381 crore in Q1-19 (April-June quarterin 2018-19)," the lender said in a statement.

OBC’s provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) increased to 76.32% as of June, 2019 from 64.59% a year ago. PCR is the amount set aside to cover NPAs.

As far as the government’s idea of consolidation of public sector banks (PSBs) is concerned, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OBC Mukesh Kumar Jain told the reporters that the bank has done an internal exercise regarding acquiring another bank. “We are ready with that. There is nothing as such that we have been asked to identify any other bank," he said.

“Given a choice by the government, we would like to be an acquirer bank," Jain said.

With respect to the Union Budget’s announcement of infusion of ₹70,000 crore capital into PSBs to boost credit, Jain said that the OBC is adequately capitalized and is not looking for fresh capital infusion from the government.

OBC has an exposure of ₹1,150 crore, as far as Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) is concerned. The beleaguered housing finance company is yet to pay the interest installment for month of June, while payments have been made till May 31. “DHFL is in the process of submitting the resolution plan," Jain said.

Jain said that the lender has exposure of more than ₹2,000 crore from three accounts--Ruchi Soya, Bhushan Power and Alok Industries –at bankruptcy tribunal and expects recovery soon.

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce on Monday ended at ₹80.35 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.01 % from the previous close.