Oriental Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.47% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q1 Results Live : Oriental Hotels announced their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 11.47% Year-over-Year. The company incurred a loss of ₹1.35 crore during this quarter.

Comparing to the same period in the previous fiscal year where Oriental Hotels had recorded a profit of ₹7.39 crore, this quarter's performance reflects a significant decline.

The revenue also saw a decline of 23.73% when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.37% quarter-over-quarter and 8.76% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 76.03% sequentially and 70.43% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.08, marking a significant decrease of 119.51% Year-over-Year.

Oriental Hotels' stock performance in the market includes a return of 1.2% in the last week, 9.42% over the last 6 months, and 13.59% Year-to-Date.

The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels currently stands at ₹2478.06 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹154.8 and ₹79.05 respectively.

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.97 107.48 -23.73% 92.59 -11.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.6 21.98 +7.37% 21.7 +8.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.78 6.22 +9% 5.78 +17.3% Total Operating Expense 77.04 86.91 -11.36% 75.92 +1.48% Operating Income 4.93 20.57 -76.03% 16.67 -70.43% Net Income Before Taxes 2.2 20.99 -89.52% 13.08 -83.18% Net Income -1.35 19.33 -106.98% 7.39 -118.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 1.08 -107.41% 0.41 -119.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.35Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹81.97Cr

