Oriental Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.47% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q1 Results Live : Oriental Hotels announced their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 11.47% Year-over-Year. The company incurred a loss of ₹1.35 crore during this quarter.
Comparing to the same period in the previous fiscal year where Oriental Hotels had recorded a profit of ₹7.39 crore, this quarter's performance reflects a significant decline.
The revenue also saw a decline of 23.73% when compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.37% quarter-over-quarter and 8.76% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 76.03% sequentially and 70.43% annually.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.08, marking a significant decrease of 119.51% Year-over-Year.
Oriental Hotels' stock performance in the market includes a return of 1.2% in the last week, 9.42% over the last 6 months, and 13.59% Year-to-Date.
The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels currently stands at ₹2478.06 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹154.8 and ₹79.05 respectively.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.97
|107.48
|-23.73%
|92.59
|-11.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.6
|21.98
|+7.37%
|21.7
|+8.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.78
|6.22
|+9%
|5.78
|+17.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|77.04
|86.91
|-11.36%
|75.92
|+1.48%
|Operating Income
|4.93
|20.57
|-76.03%
|16.67
|-70.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.2
|20.99
|-89.52%
|13.08
|-83.18%
|Net Income
|-1.35
|19.33
|-106.98%
|7.39
|-118.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|1.08
|-107.41%
|0.41
|-119.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.35Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.97Cr
