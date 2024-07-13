Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oriental Hotels Q1 results : loss at 1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.47% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.47% YoY

Livemint

Oriental Hotels Q1 Results Live

Oriental Hotels Q1 Results Live : Oriental Hotels announced their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 11.47% Year-over-Year. The company incurred a loss of 1.35 crore during this quarter.

Comparing to the same period in the previous fiscal year where Oriental Hotels had recorded a profit of 7.39 crore, this quarter's performance reflects a significant decline.

The revenue also saw a decline of 23.73% when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.37% quarter-over-quarter and 8.76% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 76.03% sequentially and 70.43% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.08, marking a significant decrease of 119.51% Year-over-Year.

Oriental Hotels' stock performance in the market includes a return of 1.2% in the last week, 9.42% over the last 6 months, and 13.59% Year-to-Date.

The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels currently stands at 2478.06 crore with a 52-week high/low of 154.8 and 79.05 respectively.

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.97107.48-23.73%92.59-11.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.621.98+7.37%21.7+8.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.786.22+9%5.78+17.3%
Total Operating Expense77.0486.91-11.36%75.92+1.48%
Operating Income4.9320.57-76.03%16.67-70.43%
Net Income Before Taxes2.220.99-89.52%13.08-83.18%
Net Income-1.3519.33-106.98%7.39-118.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.081.08-107.41%0.41-119.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.97Cr

