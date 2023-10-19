Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 45.71% YOY
Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY & profit decreased by 45.71% YoY
Oriental Hotels, a leading hotel company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 2.51% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, their profit decreased by 45.71% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a decline in revenue by 1.68% and a decrease in profit by 40.87%.
One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 1.34% compared to the previous quarter and 13% YoY.
The operating income of Oriental Hotels also witnessed a decline. It was down by 15.78% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 21.26% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.24, reflecting a decrease of 46.67% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -4.71% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown positive returns of 17.23% in the last 6 months and 38.14% year-to-date (YTD).
With a current market capitalization of ₹1804.75 Cr, Oriental Hotels has a 52-week high of ₹111.95 and a 52-week low of ₹63.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|91.03
|92.59
|-1.68%
|88.8
|+2.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.99
|21.7
|+1.34%
|19.46
|+13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.01
|5.78
|+3.98%
|5.5
|+9.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.99
|75.92
|+1.41%
|70.97
|+8.48%
|Operating Income
|14.04
|16.67
|-15.78%
|17.83
|-21.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.43
|13.08
|-12.61%
|15.57
|-26.59%
|Net Income
|4.37
|7.39
|-40.87%
|8.05
|-45.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.24
|0.41
|-41.46%
|0.45
|-46.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.37Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹91.03Cr
