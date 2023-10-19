Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 45.71% YOY

Oriental Hotels, a leading hotel company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 2.51% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, their profit decreased by 45.71% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a decline in revenue by 1.68% and a decrease in profit by 40.87%.

One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 1.34% compared to the previous quarter and 13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Oriental Hotels also witnessed a decline. It was down by 15.78% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 21.26% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.24, reflecting a decrease of 46.67% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -4.71% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown positive returns of 17.23% in the last 6 months and 38.14% year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a current market capitalization of ₹1804.75 Cr, Oriental Hotels has a 52-week high of ₹111.95 and a 52-week low of ₹63.

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 91.03 92.59 -1.68% 88.8 +2.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.99 21.7 +1.34% 19.46 +13% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.01 5.78 +3.98% 5.5 +9.27% Total Operating Expense 76.99 75.92 +1.41% 70.97 +8.48% Operating Income 14.04 16.67 -15.78% 17.83 -21.26% Net Income Before Taxes 11.43 13.08 -12.61% 15.57 -26.59% Net Income 4.37 7.39 -40.87% 8.05 -45.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 0.41 -41.46% 0.45 -46.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.37Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹91.03Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!