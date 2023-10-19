Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 45.71% YOY

Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 45.71% YOY

Livemint

Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY & profit decreased by 45.71% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q2 FY24 Results

Oriental Hotels, a leading hotel company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 2.51% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, their profit decreased by 45.71% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a decline in revenue by 1.68% and a decrease in profit by 40.87%.

One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 1.34% compared to the previous quarter and 13% YoY.

The operating income of Oriental Hotels also witnessed a decline. It was down by 15.78% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 21.26% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.24, reflecting a decrease of 46.67% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -4.71% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown positive returns of 17.23% in the last 6 months and 38.14% year-to-date (YTD).

With a current market capitalization of 1804.75 Cr, Oriental Hotels has a 52-week high of 111.95 and a 52-week low of 63.

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue91.0392.59-1.68%88.8+2.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.9921.7+1.34%19.46+13%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.015.78+3.98%5.5+9.27%
Total Operating Expense76.9975.92+1.41%70.97+8.48%
Operating Income14.0416.67-15.78%17.83-21.26%
Net Income Before Taxes11.4313.08-12.61%15.57-26.59%
Net Income4.377.39-40.87%8.05-45.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.240.41-41.46%0.45-46.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.37Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹91.03Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.